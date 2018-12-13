What's new

Israel settlers attack Palestinians as they protect their own property

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Israel settlers attack Palestinians as they protect their own property

www.middleeastmonitor.com

Jewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinians who were defending their land against attempts by settlers to take over the area in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Wafa news agency reported. ...
ewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinians who were defending their land against attempts by settlers to take over the area in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Wafa news agency reported.

Palestinian Aref Jaber said a group of settlers squatted on his 25 dunam (6 acres) land in Al-Baq'a area and attempted to set up a mobile home as a means to take it over. They were protected by occupation forces, he added.

When Jaber and other landowners attempted to confront the illegal settlers, the infiltrators attacked them with pepper spray and beat them.

This is not the first time settlers have tried to take over his property, Jaber explained, adding that it overlooks large parts of the 50 dunam (12 acres) area which the settlers are working to take over for the expansion of a nearby illegal settlement.

The assailants came from the nearby Israeli Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba.
 
