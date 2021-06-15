What's new

Israel says ‘likely’ link between Pfizer COVID-19 shot, heart inflammation cases

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis, than would normally be expected in the general population.

Israel says ‘probable’ link between Pfizer COVID-19 shot, heart inflammation cases

