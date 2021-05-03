What's new

Israel Reports Just 13 New Coronavirus Cases, The Lowest Number In Over A Year

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,113
24
16,751
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pfizer vaccine working

www.forbes.com

Israel Reports Just 13 New Coronavirus Cases, The Lowest Number In Over A Year

The country's test positivity rate fell to 0.1%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic last March.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Israel clocked just 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday—the lowest number of daily cases in 14 months—as the country continues to reap the benefits of its world-leading vaccine rollout.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported Sunday morning that a record low of the over 9,236 tests carried out Saturday came back positive.

This brings the country’s overall test positivity rate to just over 0.1%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic last March.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom