Israel Reports Just 13 New Coronavirus Cases, The Lowest Number In Over A Year The country's test positivity rate fell to 0.1%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic last March.

Pfizer vaccine workingIsrael clocked just 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday—the lowest number of daily cases in 14 months—as the country continues to reap the benefits of its world-leading vaccine rollout.The Israeli Health Ministry reported Sunday morning that a record low of the over 9,236 tests carried out Saturday came back positive.This brings the country’s overall test positivity rate to just over 0.1%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic last March.