Israel Radio: Damage to the Natanz facility is large, and it touched centrifuges

Why?Hopefully, the damages are extensive. Iranian nuclear program must be stopped at all costs.
Inevitably, the nuclear threat will come to Romania's doorstep. Iran's access to this capability will trigger a chain reaction across the Middle East. Romania is also a very important front line in NATO's BMD strategy.Why?
The nuclear threat will come to the whole region and you can't trust ayatollahs with nukes. Preferably, no one should have nukes but we must settle for keeping the cercle tight now.Contrary to popular beliefs, this planet's chances of survival get lower as more regimes, states get their hands on nukes.Inevitably, the nuclear threat will come to Romania's doorstep. Iran's access to this capability will trigger a chain reaction across the Middle East. Romania is also a very important front line in NATO's BMD strategy.
there is only one small problem with that argumentThe nuclear threat will come to the whole region and you can't trust ayatollahs with nukes. Preferably, no one should have nukes but we must settle for keeping the cercle tight now.Contrary to popular beliefs, this planet's chances of survival get lower as more regimes, states get their hands on nukes.
Israhell and your had who was nailed on the cross can’t do shit to them they are only good barking behind the western powersHopefully Israel would erase them before they get nukes.Fingers crossed.If they actually get close to the bomb they should be nuked, for the greater good.
Ofcourse.....besides killing their scientists,generals in the streets of Iranian cities,turning their officers and soldiers in Syria into millions of divided particles, bombing their spy vessel of the coast of Yemen....other than this,Iran is untouchable.Israhell and your had who was nailed on the cross can’t do shit to them they are only good barking behind the western powers
Technically impossible.Hopefully Iranian will nuke your land
Oh really so we can trust Americans who have actually used nukes in Japan, Americans have been the biggest warmonger of the universe ,The nuclear threat will come to the whole region and you can't trust ayatollahs with nukes. Preferably, no one should have nukes but we must settle for keeping the cercle tight now.Contrary to popular beliefs, this planet's chances of survival get lower as more regimes, states get their hands on nukes.
Oye bhata, get some knowledge first. It was required, because a conventional war to invade Japan would have cost millions in allied lives. It was not a battle of existence between 2 nuclear powers. Japan was never close to nukes at that time. Any logical nation would have done the same. Iran having nukes will send the middle east including Pakistan into a conflict unforeseen in history. Just because certain idiots and their corrupt generals cannot understand such logic doesnt mean it isnt reality... Think of it this way if today India did not have nukes Pakistan would have invaded and nuked them out of existence long ago and vice versa, thats just how the world works...there is a reason Israel is a economic super power, their people actually think with logic and reason...Oh really so we can trust Americans who have actually used nukes in Japan, Americans have been the biggest warmonger of the universe ,
What about Israel who has policies of Apartheid how can you trust this friggin country...