Israel Radio: Damage to the Natanz facility is large, and it touched centrifuges

Constantin84

T-SaGe said:
Inevitably, the nuclear threat will come to Romania's doorstep. Iran's access to this capability will trigger a chain reaction across the Middle East. Romania is also a very important front line in NATO's BMD strategy.
The nuclear threat will come to the whole region and you can't trust ayatollahs with nukes. Preferably, no one should have nukes but we must settle for keeping the cercle tight now.Contrary to popular beliefs, this planet's chances of survival get lower as more regimes, states get their hands on nukes.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Constantin84 said:
The nuclear threat will come to the whole region and you can't trust ayatollahs with nukes. Preferably, no one should have nukes but we must settle for keeping the cercle tight now.Contrary to popular beliefs, this planet's chances of survival get lower as more regimes, states get their hands on nukes.
there is only one small problem with that argument

US+ Russia hold 1000s of nuclear missiles and Iran getting 1 or 2 won't make any difference

but Irans chances of survival will go up by 1000 if it does get nukes

so on that balance I say GO IRAN
 
S

Salmanov

Constantin84 said:
Hopefully Israel would erase them before they get nukes.Fingers crossed.If they actually get close to the bomb they should be nuked, for the greater good.
Israhell and your had who was nailed on the cross can’t do shit to them they are only good barking behind the western powers
 
C

Constantin84

Salmanov said:
Israhell and your had who was nailed on the cross can’t do shit to them they are only good barking behind the western powers
Ofcourse.....besides killing their scientists,generals in the streets of Iranian cities,turning their officers and soldiers in Syria into millions of divided particles, bombing their spy vessel of the coast of Yemen....other than this,Iran is untouchable.
 
T-SaGe

T-SaGe

Salmanov said:
Hopefully Iranian will nuke your land😂
Technically impossible.
It is politically impossible too.
BMD battallions in Romania work in real-time coordination with Malatya Kürecik early warning station. Also, why would Iran want to attack Romania?

Guys, why do you get into such a ridiculous polemic?
 
J

jamesisi

Constantin84 said:
The nuclear threat will come to the whole region and you can't trust ayatollahs with nukes. Preferably, no one should have nukes but we must settle for keeping the cercle tight now.Contrary to popular beliefs, this planet's chances of survival get lower as more regimes, states get their hands on nukes.
Oh really so we can trust Americans who have actually used nukes in Japan, Americans have been the biggest warmonger of the universe ,
What about Israel who has policies of Apartheid how can you trust this friggin country...
 
K

KaiserX

Good they did Pakistan and the world a favor. Iran doesnt need nuclear technology they have more than enough oil/gas.
jamesisi said:
Oh really so we can trust Americans who have actually used nukes in Japan, Americans have been the biggest warmonger of the universe ,
What about Israel who has policies of Apartheid how can you trust this friggin country...
Oye bhata, get some knowledge first. It was required, because a conventional war to invade Japan would have cost millions in allied lives. It was not a battle of existence between 2 nuclear powers. Japan was never close to nukes at that time. Any logical nation would have done the same. Iran having nukes will send the middle east including Pakistan into a conflict unforeseen in history. Just because certain idiots and their corrupt generals cannot understand such logic doesnt mean it isnt reality... Think of it this way if today India did not have nukes Pakistan would have invaded and nuked them out of existence long ago and vice versa, thats just how the world works...there is a reason Israel is a economic super power, their people actually think with logic and reason...

If you as a Pakistani want another adversary equipped with nukes to your west to be pincered on both sides especially a nation that is already constantly interfering in your internal affairs for the last 4 decades, then go to hell and read first. Because no Pakistani would want that.
 
