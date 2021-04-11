Israel Radio: Damage to the Natanz facility is large, and it touched centrifuges

jamesisi said: Oh really so we can trust Americans who have actually used nukes in Japan, Americans have been the biggest warmonger of the universe ,

What about Israel who has policies of Apartheid how can you trust this friggin country... Click to expand...

Good they did Pakistan and the world a favor. Iran doesnt need nuclear technology they have more than enough oil/gas.Oye bhata, get some knowledge first. It was required, because a conventional war to invade Japan would have cost millions in allied lives. It was not a battle of existence between 2 nuclear powers. Japan was never close to nukes at that time. Any logical nation would have done the same. Iran having nukes will send the middle east including Pakistan into a conflict unforeseen in history. Just because certain idiots and their corrupt generals cannot understand such logic doesnt mean it isnt reality... Think of it this way if today India did not have nukes Pakistan would have invaded and nuked them out of existence long ago and vice versa, thats just how the world works...there is a reason Israel is a economic super power, their people actually think with logic and reason...If you as a Pakistani want another adversary equipped with nukes to your west to be pincered on both sides especially a nation that is already constantly interfering in your internal affairs for the last 4 decades, then go to hell and read first. Because no Pakistani would want that.