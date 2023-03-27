Israel protests thread

StraightEdge
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2021
- 1,278
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
I didn't see any thread on Israel protests. This is huge, and not much news as well.
Live updates: Israel protests erupt in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu's crisis deepens (cnn.com)
As National Strikes Shutdown Israel's Main Airport, Netanyahu Delays Halting Judicial Overhaul Amid Threats From Coalition Partners - Israel News - Haaretz.com
Live updates: Israel protests erupt in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu's crisis deepens (cnn.com)
As National Strikes Shutdown Israel's Main Airport, Netanyahu Delays Halting Judicial Overhaul Amid Threats From Coalition Partners - Israel News - Haaretz.com