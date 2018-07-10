/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Israel presented U.S. with "red lines" for Saudi nuclear deal

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by The SC, Jul 10, 2018

    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO via Getty Images

    Israel has presented the Trump administration with its "red lines" for the nuclear deal the United States is currently negotiating with Saudi Arabia to build reactors in the kingdom.

    The big picture:     A senior Israeli official told me the Israeli government realized it will not be able to stop the deal — set to be worth billions of dollars for the U.S. — and decided instead to attempt to reach an understanding with the Trump administration regarding the parameters of the deal.


    https://www.axios.com/israel-united...utm_medium=twsocialshare&utm_campaign=organic
     
    Dalit

    Dalit SENIOR MEMBER

    That's it. We can see who is the slave and master here.

    LOL at all the Americans claiming they aren't Zionist stooges.
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Shame on Israel for back stabbing.
     
