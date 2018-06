Israel PM Netanyahu´s wife charged with $100,000 food delivery fraud

delivery meals costing $100,000.

over allegations of corruption in a string of eye-catching cases.

many of which were for official guests and in some cases for residence staff.

Netanyahu´s husband himself is under the microscope on suspicion of a series of corruption offences.

in exchange for financial or personal favours.

more favourable coverage.

Bezeq

or favourable coverage of him and his wife by a news websit

corruption over the state purchase of three German submarines.