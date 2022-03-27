What's new

Israel PM expresses ‘sorrow’ to Saudi Arabia over Yemen Houthi attacks

c7a71eb2-24fe-492c-bd59-fad87c9384b1_16x9_1200x676.jpeg

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Israel PM expresses ‘sorrow’ to Saudi Arabia over Yemen Houthi attacks​

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed Israel’s “sorrow” to Saudi Arabia on Saturday following a wave of Yemen Houthi attacks, in a rare public message to the country with which it lacks formal ties.

“The State of Israel expresses its sorrow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the horrific attack by the Iranian-backed Huthis,” Bennett wrote on Twitter.


On Friday, a wave of Houthi drone and missile attacks hit Saudi targets, including an oil plant that turned into an inferno near a Formula One race in Jeddah.

Bennett also reiterated Israel’s concerns that the US would remove its “terrorist group” designation of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of an agreement to restore a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

“This attack is further proof that Iran’s regional aggression knows no bounds & reinforces the concern of Iran’s IRGC being removed” from the terror list, he wrote on Twitter.

Bennett’s message came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel for landmark meetings with foreign ministers from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco -- Arab countries that recently normalised relations with Israel -- and Egypt.

Taking place over two days in a southern desert resort, the rare meet is formally aimed at “promoting peace in the region”, but also reflects an alliance around shared regional concerns over Iran.

Earlier this month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated ties could warm with Israel -- once the Palestinian conflict is resolved.

“We don’t look at Israel as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together,” the prince told The Atlantic, according to a transcript issued by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“But we have to solve some issues before we get to that,” he said.

“For us, we hope that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is solved.”

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, both Gulf allies of Saudi Arabia, normalised ties with the Jewish state, as did Morocco.
Israel and UAE/Saudis are moving closer, partly due to common US ally and common iran enmity. Statement like this is not unexpected.
 
Trango Towers said:
F the ayatollah.. modern Jews and Arabs are not Abrahamic more like satanic.
Click to expand...
Really? what are modern Arabs? and Modern Jews? you might argue the Israeli Jews came from Europe but Arabs from Middle East, where did they come from ? Japan ?? And of course Israel is going to take a side in this Shia/Sunni divide, why won't they ? You are mad because of Israel's condemnation but not a single word from you and other Iranis over launching missiles over KSA ?
 
Goritoes said:
Really? what are modern Arabs? and Modern Jews? you might argue the Israeli Jews came from Europe but Arabs from Middle East, where did they come from ? Japan ?? And of course Israel is going to take a side in this Shia/Sunni divide, why won't they ? You are mad because of Israel's condemnation but not a single word from you and other Iranis over launching missiles over KSA ?
Click to expand...
I didn't mention any missiles or Iran...making up lies again...see I said satanic...liars are satanic arnt they...you are one.

What's upsetting you is I don't care about shia sunni jew Muslim. I care about rights...the rights of the persecuted.
You are a flag waving sheep. Easily lead by media.
Have a nice day satanic cousin.
 
Trango Towers said:
I didn't mention any missiles or Iran...making up lies again...see I said satanic...liars are satanic arnt they...you are one.
Click to expand...
And I said a simple thing, you are upset because Israel condemn houthies attack on KSA, but you never condemn Houthies attack on KSA because of your Sectarian affiliations.

Trango Towers said:
What's upsetting you is I don't care about shia sunni jew Muslim. I care about rights...the rights of the persecuted.
Click to expand...
I am not upset, I am only showing you the double face you have, and no you don't care about no one but your own sect, Houthies are no saints and they overthrow a Govt, your Hate of Jews is visible as well, Hate Israeli Govt not the Jews, taunt Israeli Govt not the Jews, Because Quran is full of praise of Bani Israel, there are bad Jews but also there are good ones.
Trango Towers said:
You are a flag waving sheep. Easily lead by media.
Click to expand...
Now you are going full Mullah mentality, just because I don't agree with Standard Irani narrative of the conflict doesn't make me sheep who follow media, I am a Pakistani and I brutally criticize Pakistan, I live in USA and I brutally criticize America, I am a Muslim so I criticize Muslim in fighting regarding of whatever sect they belong to. If a Saudi Proxy launch Ballistic missiles at Tehran that take innocent people lives, I will condemn that in same manner, but ask yourself this question, did you ever for once condemn Iran's proxy in Yemen? Syria ? Pakistan? or Iraq ? or any Shia member who let alone condemn it, they don't even accept that Iran is spreading proxies in the region.
 
Goritoes said:
And I said a simple thing, you are upset because Israel condemn houthies attack on KSA, but you never condemn Houthies attack on KSA because of your Sectarian affiliations.
Click to expand...
Don't be so ignorant. When Israelis are wooing you, regard less of your religion, it is the moment for you to re consider your manners. What happened that my Mortal enemy wooed me?
Goritoes said:
am not upset, I am only showing you the double face you have, and no you don't care about no one but your own sect, Houthies are no saints and they overthrow a Govt, your Hate of Jews is visible as well, Hate Israeli Govt not the Jews, taunt Israeli Govt not the Jews, Because Quran is full of praise of Bani Israel, there are bad Jews but also there are good ones.
Click to expand...
Quran us full of praising Jews? You troll, then show us where Quran praises this people?

Goritoes said:
Now you are going full Mullah mentality, just because I don't agree with Standard Irani narrative of the conflict doesn't make me sheep who follow media, I am a Pakistani and I brutally criticize Pakistan, I live in USA and I brutally criticize America, I am a Muslim so I criticize Muslim in fighting regarding of whatever sect they belong to. If a Saudi Proxy launch Ballistic missiles at Tehran that take innocent people lives, I will condemn that in same manner, but ask yourself this question, did you ever for once condemn Iran's proxy in Yemen? Syria ? Pakistan? or Iraq ? or any Shia member who let alone condemn it, they don't even accept that Iran is spreading proxies in the region.
Click to expand...
They are our allies not proxies.

Imran Khan said:
Good to see civilised world have concerns
Click to expand...
So in thatr parallel world, occupation and displacing innocent people is civilization?
 
Goritoes said:
And I said a simple thing, you are upset because Israel condemn houthies attack on KSA, but you never condemn Houthies attack on KSA because of your Sectarian affiliations.


I am not upset, I am only showing you the double face you have, and no you don't care about no one but your own sect, Houthies are no saints and they overthrow a Govt, your Hate of Jews is visible as well, Hate Israeli Govt not the Jews, taunt Israeli Govt not the Jews, Because Quran is full of praise of Bani Israel, there are bad Jews but also there are good ones.

Now you are going full Mullah mentality, just because I don't agree with Standard Irani narrative of the conflict doesn't make me sheep who follow media, I am a Pakistani and I brutally criticize Pakistan, I live in USA and I brutally criticize America, I am a Muslim so I criticize Muslim in fighting regarding of whatever sect they belong to. If a Saudi Proxy launch Ballistic missiles at Tehran that take innocent people lives, I will condemn that in same manner, but ask yourself this question, did you ever for once condemn Iran's proxy in Yemen? Syria ? Pakistan? or Iraq ? or any Shia member who let alone condemn it, they don't even accept that Iran is spreading proxies in the region.
Click to expand...
Just for clarification.

My view is any Muslim of any sect fighting any other is plain wrong. I am neither shia nor sunni. I am justa Muslim.

Zionists and Jews were the enemies of our prophet pbuh. They took a calf for worship at the time of Mussa alay salam and double crossed prophet Muhammed when he was protecting them. So when I see arabs and zionist Jews in unison it makes mu blood boil.

The rest is just a game. I don't care about Iran or Saudi. And everyone Muslims non Muslim etc has a right to live freely as they choose

Ps... ARE YOU GOINGVTO ASK ME ABOUT MY SECT AGAIN? I HOPE I HAVE CLARIEFIED IT NOW.I BELONG TO NO SECT AS OUR BELOVED PROPHET BLEONGED TO NO SECT. think on that instead of blindly following
 

