What's new

Israel-Palestinian Conflict Resurgence 2021: Al-Aqsa attacks, riots, rockets, military clashes and Jerusalem conflict 2v

xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,170
3
6,194
Country
China
Location
China
I read a report that the Israeli air strike has caused nearly 200 casualties，Including nearly 50 children.
Sad for that.
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
972
0
863
Country
United States
Location
United States
xuxu1457 said:
I read a report that the Israeli air strike has caused nearly 200 casualties，Including nearly 50 children.
Sad for that.
Click to expand...
It is actully the minimal loss as possible. Gaza has 2 million population.. lossing that much is minimal but sad that 200 should even die at the first place
 
Last edited:
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,444
-6
16,814
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
It is actully the minimal loss as possible. Gaza has 2 million population.. lossing that much is minimal but sad that 200 should even die at the first place

.......................................
Look at this artistic art
Click to expand...
If one was your son or mother....would you say the same.

Allah says he would see the kabah destroyed than a single Muslim life lost.

Sad you think it's minimal. For me it's kabah destroyed 200 time.

Please re-adjust your compass
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
972
0
863
Country
United States
Location
United States
Trango Towers said:
If one was your son or mother....would you say the same.

Allah says he would see the kabah destroyed than a single Muslim life lost.

Sad you think it's minimal. For me it's kabah destroyed 200 time.

Please re-adjust your compass
Click to expand...
6-7 billion will die in WW3 now that is casualities..

--------------------------------------
@Falcon29 Continue your work here we need constant updates
 
Ceylal

Ceylal

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
8,448
-7
6,624
Country
Algeria
Location
United States
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Thread continues from here... 1 2 3 GO..

Look at this artistic art
Click to expand...
That is not art..that is the valse of death that your country is financing and promoting…
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
It is actully the minimal loss as possible. Gaza has 2 million population.. lossing that much is minimal but sad that 200 should even die at the first place
Click to expand...
That’s the reply of a butcher….even a butcher has more sympathy for the sheeps he slaughters..
Trango Towers said:
If one was your son or mother....would you say the same.

Allah says he would see the kabah destroyed than a single Muslim life lost.

Sad you think it's minimal. For me it's kabah destroyed 200 time.

Please re-adjust your compass
Click to expand...
Compass?Those people have no moral compass..they are devoid of humanity..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom