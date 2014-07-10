Israel open straight fire on Muslim while they were praying in Aqsa Mosque

My-Analogous
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 9, 2009
- 6,928
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Israeli police attack Muslim worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque
Muslim worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City were attacked by Israeli police late Friday.Israeli police...
www.dailysabah.com
by Anadolu Agency
JERUSALEM, WEST BANK Mid-East
May 07, 2021 11:03 pm GMT+3
Israeli security forces are seen as they enter Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, attacking Muslim worshippers with stun grenades during prayers, May 7, 2021. (AFP Photo)
Muslim worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City were attacked by Israeli police late Friday.
Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area using stun grenades and gas bombs, causing many injuries, an official from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (an Islamic religious trust) told Anadolu Agency (AA) on condition of anonymity.
The police attacked worshippers who were praying in the Masjid al-Qiblatain inside Al-Aqsa with stun grenades and rubber bullets.
Meanwhile, clashes took place between Israeli security forces and Palestinians trying to enter Al-Aqsa through the Bab Al-Silsila, one of the gates to the mosque.
The intervention by Israeli police who also attacked young Palestinians in front of the Damascus and Es-Sahire gates of the Old City caused panic among women and children.
Police allow for controlled passage through the gates of the Old City.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.
Earlier Friday Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged Israel to stop expanding illegal settlements in East Jerusalem, as he reiterated Turkey's support for Palestine in a joint news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in the capital Ankara.
Over 160 injured in clash between Israeli police, Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
- Stones, bottles and fireworks were hurled at officers who fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the crowds at Islam's third-holiest site, also revered by Jews as the location of two biblical-era temples.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:00 AM IST
More than 160 people were wounded after Israeli riot police clashed with Palestinians at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound late Friday, capping a week of violence in the Holy City and the occupied West Bank.
Stones, bottles and fireworks were hurled at officers who fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the crowds at Islam's third-holiest site, also revered by Jews as the location of two biblical-era temples.
At least 163 Palestinians and six Israeli officers were reported wounded at Al-Aqsa and elsewhere in east Jerusalem, as the Palestinian Red Crescent said it had opened a field hospital because emergency rooms were full.
Police said officers had restored order because of the "rioting of thousands of worshippers" after evening prayers.
Tensions in Jerusalem have soared in recent weeks as Palestinians have protested against Israel's restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and after authorities ordered several Palestinian families to leave their homes to make way for Israeli settlers.
Over 160 injured in clash between Israeli police, Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
Stones, bottles and fireworks were hurled at officers who fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the crowds at Islam's third-holiest site, also revered by Jews as the location of two biblical-era temples.
www.hindustantimes.com
Attachments
-
118.4 KB Views: 3