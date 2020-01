With so-called Islamic State militants active in Egypt's Sinai, Israeli troops are on alert for attacks just across the border.Found via nicer.app/news i pray the Israelis are able to stop the latest march of ISIS.i had hoped ISIS would have learnt their lesson after being defeated so thouroughly.but no, instead of building a home for themselves and those who follow their ways voluntarily, they have to go on a conquest for more territory and people to control via violence, *again*.such a shame. beyond words, really.