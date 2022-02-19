Israel not conditioning rapprochement with Turkey on booting Hamas
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022
Israel did not condition improved relations with Turkey on Istanbul no longer harboring Hamas terror cells, a senior diplomatic source said overnight on Tuesday.
“We didn’t set a condition,” the source said. “Certainly, in a very careful process of growing closer, there are gestures here and there. We do see increased Turkish activity against terror in their territory.”
Israel is “working very carefully on this matter,” the senior diplomatic source added.
The remarks come as senior Turkish officials were set to meet with counterparts in Israel on Wednesday, ahead of President Isaac Herzog’s planned meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next month.
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s senior adviser and spokesman, led a delegation from Ankara to Jerusalem. They were scheduled to meet with Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, President’s Residence Director-General Eyal Shviki, and other senior officials in both offices on Wednesday.
The visit comes after Ushpiz traveled to Turkey last December to discuss Herzog’s visit and improved relations between Ankara and Jerusalem.
