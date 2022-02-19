What's new

Israel not conditioning rapprochement with Turkey on booting Hamas

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
4,037
17
10,772
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey

Israel not conditioning rapprochement with Turkey on booting Hamas​

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s senior adviser and spokesman, led a delegation from Ankara to Jerusalem.​

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022


Israel did not condition improved relations with Turkey on Istanbul no longer harboring Hamas terror cells, a senior diplomatic source said overnight on Tuesday.

“We didn’t set a condition,” the source said. “Certainly, in a very careful process of growing closer, there are gestures here and there. We do see increased Turkish activity against terror in their territory.”

Israel is “working very carefully on this matter,” the senior diplomatic source added.

The remarks come as senior Turkish officials were set to meet with counterparts in Israel on Wednesday, ahead of President Isaac Herzog’s planned meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next month.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s senior adviser and spokesman, led a delegation from Ankara to Jerusalem. They were scheduled to meet with Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, President’s Residence Director-General Eyal Shviki, and other senior officials in both offices on Wednesday.

The visit comes after Ushpiz traveled to Turkey last December to discuss Herzog’s visit and improved relations between Ankara and Jerusalem.

www.jpost.com

Israel not conditioning rapprochement with Turkey on booting Hamas

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s senior adviser and spokesman, led a delegation from Ankara to Jerusalem.
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Buddhistforlife
Turkish President Erdogan says better ties with Israel would be ‘beneficial’ for peace in the Middle East, but respect for Palestinians must be given.
Replies
10
Views
489
Englishman
Englishman
sammuel
Turkey: Assassination attempt on Erdogan foiled
Replies
1
Views
328
Paul2
P
D
Turkey bought a lot of weapons from Israel, we can arrange this again: Erdoğan aide
Replies
12
Views
736
tesla
tesla
H
Turkey explores $5bn currency swap with the UAE
Replies
3
Views
316
Beast
B
D
Turkey and Israel want to improve ties after presidents' call - Turkish ruling party
Replies
7
Views
500
Trench Broom
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom