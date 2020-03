An Israeli Navy (Ḥeil HaYam HaYisraeli) new SA'AR-6 class corvette, likely first ship in class INS Magen, started her initial sea trials on March 10, 2020. Several ship spotters images from the Kiel area in Germany show the vessel underway under her own power.

an Oto Melara 76 mm main gun,

two Typhoon Weapon Stations,

32 vertical launch cells for Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, the C-Dome point defense system,

16 anti-ship missiles (likely Gabriel V)

two 324 mm torpedo launchers