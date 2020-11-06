Israel Navy Receives German-Built Corvette

November 6, 2020
The Israel Navy has taken delivery of its new anti-missile ship, Sa’ar 6.
“INTRODUCING... the Sa'ar 6 Corvette! Not only the Israeli Navy's most advanced ship yet, the ship will be equipped with our latest operational systems to thwart any enemy threat. After being built over 3 years in Germany, the first ship is sailing to Israel to join our fleet,” Israel Defense Forces tweeted Thursday.
The ship is one of the four built by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Israel. It will feature Iron Dome missile launchers. Among the Sa’ar 6 Corvette’s features are shore-to-sea missile interception, steep-trajectory shooting and space to carry mid-sized helicopters such as the Seahawk.
The IDF has said more than 90 percent of the Sa’ar 6-class corvette’s battle systems will be of Israeli design. Expect the installation of systems from Israel’s top three defense companies, including multi-mission Adir radar by Israel Aerospace Industries, the naval version of the Iron Dome defense system by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Barak missile interceptors from IAI, electronic warfare suite from Elbit Systems, Rafael’s C-Gem offboard decoy to counter missile threats and a 76mm cannon for the ship’s main gun.
The Sa’ar 6-class of corvettes includes a series of four new warships being built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for the Israeli Navy.
Based on the German MEKO 100 patrol corvette, the Saar-6-class is designed to offer enhanced attack capabilities compared to its predecessor Sa’ar 5 class.
The warships will be used to conduct patrol duties in Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to protect the country’s gas reserves, shipping lanes and other strategic assets in the Mediterranean.
Sa’ar 6-class development
The Israeli Ministry of Defence placed an order with TKMS for four new patrol vessels in January 2015 and the order was finalised in May 2015.
The cost of construction is estimated at $480m, of which two-thirds will be paid by Israel and the German Government will subsidise the remaining amount with the Dolphin-class submarines.
The steel-cutting ceremony of the first ship was held in February 2018. The hull and superstructures of the ships will be built at TKMS’ shipbuilding facility in Kiel, Germany, while the outfitting of combat systems, sensors and other subsystems will be performed in Israel.
The four corvettes were christened INS Magen, INS Oz, INS Independence and INS Victory in April 2018.
The initial sea trials of INS Magen began in March 2020. The vessels are expected to be commissioned by the Israeli Navy between 2020 and 2022. In November 2019, Israel Shipyards received a contract from Israel’s Ministry of Defence and Navy for a floating dock with a ten years’ service agreement for maintenance and repair of Sa’ar 6-class corvettes and submarines.
