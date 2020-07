A strong Azerbaijan is in Israel's best interests, because it is more than just an ally.



As we speak, tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan are once again heightened. On July 12, a flare-up between both countries occurred in the Tavish region. Since then, there have been massive protests among the Armenian diaspora against Azerbaijan despite the coronavirus pandemic and now, Radio Free Europe reported that Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of launching an attack against them, a claim denied by the Azerbaijani government. During all of this, I believe that it is of critical importance to encourage the State of Israel to continue to support Azerbaijan, who is one of our few allies in the Muslim world, at its hour of critical need.