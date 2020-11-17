What's new

Israel military revising operational plans against Iran: General

Yasser76

Yasser76

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
1,391
1
2,167
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The roll this out every few years to try and intimidate Iran. Becoming as bring as the Indian threats to Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
NYT: Trump Sought Options for Attacking Iran to Stop Its Growing Nuclear Program
Replies
3
Views
243
hualushui
H
D
Thus, the US is preventing a huge deal by Rafael
Replies
4
Views
735
Pandora
Pandora
M
Global War on Terror: Pakistani Author’s Future Assessments Proved True (Revised)
Replies
0
Views
428
Marc Sanson
M
SBUS-CXK
US Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations” Since World War II
Replies
3
Views
530
khail007
K
DavidSling
Challenges & Opportunities for Israel in 2016
Replies
2
Views
618
DavidSling
DavidSling

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom