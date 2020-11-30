What's new

Israel military chief orders plans to attack Iran

Knight Rider

Knight Rider

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2014
1,317
1
1,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Israel's military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding he's ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran during the coming year.

The comments by Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi came as Israel and Iran both seek to put pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of his expected announcement on his approach for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program. In Iran, leaders said they would not wait indefinitely for Biden to act.

The 2015 deal put curbs on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the easing of crippling economic sanctions. Israel strongly opposed the deal, saying it did not include sufficient safeguards to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. It welcomed the Trump administration's withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

Biden has said he will seek to revive the deal, with some changes. Antony Blinken, the U.S. president's nominee for the secretary of state, said Biden wants to work with allies on the Iran issue.

In his address to the Institute for National Security Studies, Kohavi said a return to the deal, even with some improvements, "is bad operationally and it is bad strategically.” He said allowing Iran to proceed with a nuclear program would be “an unacceptable threat and will lead to nuclear proliferation across the region.” Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.





Kohavi said that given the threat posed by Iran, Israel's military would be prepared to attack on its own if needed.

“I instructed the army to prepare a number of operational plans in addition to the existing ones,” he said. “We are taking care of these plans and will develop them during the coming year. Those who decide on carrying them out, of course, are the political leaders. But these plans have to be on the table."

Just hours before Kohavi spoke against a deal, Iran prodded Biden to rejoin the atomic accord. “The window of opportunity will not be open for long,” said Iran’s Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Israeli officials, including Kohavi, say that Iran is in a much weaker position than in 2015 after years of sanctions by the Trump administration. They say that any new deal should eliminate “sunset” provisions that phase out certain limits on Iran's nuclear activities, address Iran's long-range missile program and its military involvement and support for Israel's enemies across the region. Several top Israeli officials also voiced concerns over Biden's policy on Iran and Palestine.

Tensions around Iran have steadily increased. During Trump’s final days as president, Tehran seized a South Korean oil tanker and begun enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels, while the U.S. has sent B-52 bombers, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and a nuclear submarine into the region.

Iran has also increased its military drills, including firing cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman this month.

Iran has missile capability of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), far enough to reach Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

https://www.dailysabah.com/world/mid-east/israel-military-chief-orders-plans-to-attack-iran
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,456
18
4,183
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
During the Bush years, there was a lot of this kind of huff and puff over Natanz, to pressure them to take on Iran kinetically. But it’s not 2005 any more. All parties have Re-armed and it will probably be only regional player being involved if it comes to blows.

The best thing Biden could do is force some kind of two state solution, with a sovereign Palestine, the Palestinians would be willing to accept, to undercut the drums of war.

Considering how advanced Iran is already, it is better to rejoin a deal, so Iran doesn’t become another North Korea.

current understanding coming out of Israel seems to be the following:
current understanding coming out of Israel seems to be the following: (it’s a ten part post with a lot of interesting details)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354087791257387018
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
3,391
16
8,776
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
Does anyone actually take them seriously? Israel has no practical chance of waging any effective military conflict on Iran. Their military does not possess the sort of capability to even attempt such a large scale conflict so far from their borders against a country likes Iran and of course in return they would get absolutely pummelled. In the past, even the Russians had to tell them in a nice way that no-one takes their barking seriously:

‘Israel could not conduct military action against Iran alone’

"Though Washington gave Israel the nod to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to Bolton, Russian President Vladimir Putin — who is allied with Iran in Syria, but also maintains military coordination with Israel on its strikes in the country against Iran-backed fighters — was said to be skeptical that Israel would take action against Tehran.
“On Iran, he scoffed at our withdrawal from the nuclear deal, wondering, now that the United States had withdrawn, what would happen if Iran withdrew? Israel, he said, could not conduct military action against Iran alone because it didn’t have the resources or capabilities"

www.timesofisrael.com

Bolton: Trump told Netanyahu he’d back Israeli military action against Iran

Former US national security adviser, in forthcoming tell-all memoir, also says Jared Kushner blocked PM's calls to US president when he sought to urge him not to meet Iran's Zarif
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com

Interestingly, even the Israelis themselves have admitted to this:



These open talks of war are just attempts to coerce the Americans politically. Israelis have no other choice but try to pretend as if people are not aware of the facts they lack the capability to do much other than talk. They're desperate and we can understand why.
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,919
3
3,464
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
It's about time Israel attacked Iran. Saudia Arabia, UAE and Pakistan also need to man up and teach a lesson tp the Irani Mullahs.

@BATMAN
Click to expand...
I care not for the so-called Iranian Mullahs, the same as I don't give damn about those Najdi-Scum saudis and emiratis. As for israel, it is an illegal, illegitimate and a murderer state, that was created on the foundations of a LIE. Those who ally themselves to this Kafir State of israel, are traitors to Islam.

A war against Iran is going to directly affect Pakistan, a million times worse than the war against Afghanistan. Those who seek to promote war, are the real enemies of humanity. Those who seek war against Muslim States and are Muslim themselves, are traitors to Islam.

It is clear that some misguided people run their mouth without an ounce of intellect or knowledge on the subject matter. I would suggest to dear brother, to study the subject before you make such comments.
 
S

S Hussain

FULL MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
217
-1
257
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I hope the Iranians destroy the cities of the Jews. They are amongst the biggest enemies of humanity. Pakistan should morally support the Iranians against the heathen Jews.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,131
179
52,067
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Philosopher said:
Israel has no practical chance
Click to expand...
By Israel itself is nothing but they do have enormous influence on USA. If they can get Washington to pitch in, Saudi's to throw some money in, UAE to provide airbases and logistics it is just possible; within realm of possibility they could go for it. The only thing stops them is potential Iranian blockade of Straits Of Hormuz causing global crisis in oil prices. That would actually help Putin's Russia by increasing it's oil exports as prices would rise.
Nasr said:
traitors to Islam
Click to expand...
No, they are not. Have you become global representative of Islam. Who appointed you the calipha? Who gave you Allah's licence? The Israeli tussle with Palestininans has NOTHING to do with Islam but EVERYTHING to do with land. Anybody who says differant is a liar and deciever.

The Christian Palestians who forme a sizeable community are as opposed to the Israeli's as Muslim Palestinians.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,911
-22
21,576
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indus Pakistan said:
By Israel itself is nothing but they do have enormous influence on USA. If they can get Washington to pitch in, Saudi's to throw some money in, UAE to provide airbases and logistics it is just possible; within realm of possibility they could go for it. The only thing stops them is potential Iranian blockade of Straits Of Hormuz causing global crisis in oil prices. That would actually help Putin's Russia by increasing it's oil exports as prices would rise.
No, they are not. Have you become global representative of Islam. Who appointed you the calipha? Who gave you Allah's licence? The Israeli tussle with Palestininans has NOTHING to do with Islam but EVERYTHING to do with land. Anybody who says differant is a liar and deciever.

The Christian Palestians who forme a sizeable community are as opposed to the Israeli's as Muslim Palestinians.
Click to expand...
What's stopping them.is Iran's missile prowess

UAE, Saudi, U.S bases/troops in Afg/IRQ, Israel itself are all.in range of Iranian missiles

If they plan to just punitive hit Iranian locations, Iran will just fire back missiles at those targets and cause destruction


If they plan something bigger then they need bases within range and then start troop buildup and again within Iranian missile range they would be slaughtered


They have played the war scenario and against Iran they come out badly (not saying they cant hurt Iran, maybe even more but Iran can hurt them too)


This is why there has not been war and the nuclear deal was the only solution
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,296
-5
1,332
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Israel won't come alone and it will bring horde of allies with them. I honestly think this war will happen within the next few years 2023-2025 and if it comes earlier it could happen next year 2022. There is even higher likelihood that it happens next year 2022
 
