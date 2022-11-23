Israel may transfer high-precision ballistic missiles to Ukraine if the Russian Federation receives Iranian ones – mass media​

Muhammed45
Zolfaghar missile. Photo from open sources
Israel may transfer high-precision ballistic missiles to Ukraine if the Russian Federation receives Iranian ones – mass mediaIsrael has protested against Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine. Israel has also warned the Russian Federation that in case of receiving Iranian ballistic missiles, high-precision missiles may also appear in Ukraine.
This was reported by the local TV channel “Kan-11” with reference to its own sources.
Journalists emphasized that the protest was expressed in several conversations between Israel’s ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov.
In these dialogues, Israel also warned Russian officials about the consequences of Russia’s acquisition of Iranian ballistic missiles.
ישראל מחתה בפני רוסיה על השימוש בכטב"מים איראניים על אדמת אוקראינה. החשש במערכת הביטחון: איראן קרובה למסור טילים בליסטיים לרוסיה@gilicohen10 | #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/h7y1yinbiq
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 20, 2022
The journalists also reported that the head of Israel’s National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, “warned Russia against this step and warned that if the spread of Iranian missiles is not stopped, it may lead to the appearance of high-precision ballistic missiles in Ukraine.”
As previously covered, in mid-October, Washington Post journalists informed that Iran planned to transfer short- and medium-range ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. This regarded the Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles. They are capable of striking targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively.
Iranian Fateh-110 missiles. Photo from open sources
Subsequently, CNN journalists confirmed that the transfer of missiles was being prepared and might take place by the end of the year.
Against the background of this news, Ukraine addressed Israel with an official request to provide anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems. Israel responded that it would not provide weapons, but will help with the alert system.
There is currently no information on the Russian Federation obtaining ballistic missiles. However, cooperation between the Russian Federation and Iran in the transfer of weapons has already been confirmed.
Iran admitted that it provided Russia with its drones, but assures that this happened even before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
Shahed-136 drone in Kyiv, October 17, 2022. Photo credits: Reuters
In addition, Washington Post journalists reported that Iran would help the Russian Federation organize the production of attack drones on the territory of Russia.
