Israel Lobby in Pakistan

There is a proper lobby that is grooming young Pakistani journalists to write in favour of Pakistan normalising relations with Israel. These journalists are given space in Israel's top dailies like Haaretz, Jpost, Times of Israel etc. Great incentives & exposure involved. 1/2These journalists, who otherwise wouldn't make a cut for local English newspapers, are given front page Op-ed space. Their objective is to paint a picture that new generation of Pakistan sees Israel through a different lens. 2/2The whole objective of this exercise is to manufacture a false public opinion in Pakistan about legitimacy of state of Israel. Recent visit of Pakistani expats to Israel, its wide scale coverage & then mention by no less than Israeli President himself is a part of that exercise. 3/3This is a proper penetration of Pakistani infosphere to desensitize Pakistan people about Israel. This is yielding results. Decade ago, Israel was a taboo topic. Now there is wide discussion about Israel & its recognition. 4/4While I'm all up for a meaningful discussion, this is more than a discussion. This is an attempt at manufacturing public opinion. This is a serious issue & has great implications in the long run. I hope someone out there is a looking at these developments. 5/5