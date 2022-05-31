What's new

Israel Lobby in Pakistan

There is a proper lobby that is grooming young Pakistani journalists to write in favour of Pakistan normalising relations with Israel. These journalists are given space in Israel's top dailies like Haaretz, Jpost, Times of Israel etc. Great incentives & exposure involved. 1/2

These journalists, who otherwise wouldn't make a cut for local English newspapers, are given front page Op-ed space. Their objective is to paint a picture that new generation of Pakistan sees Israel through a different lens. 2/2

The whole objective of this exercise is to manufacture a false public opinion in Pakistan about legitimacy of state of Israel. Recent visit of Pakistani expats to Israel, its wide scale coverage & then mention by no less than Israeli President himself is a part of that exercise. 3/3

This is a proper penetration of Pakistani infosphere to desensitize Pakistan people about Israel. This is yielding results. Decade ago, Israel was a taboo topic. Now there is wide discussion about Israel & its recognition. 4/4

While I'm all up for a meaningful discussion, this is more than a discussion. This is an attempt at manufacturing public opinion. This is a serious issue & has great implications in the long run. I hope someone out there is a looking at these developments. 5/5

Whole thread from here
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531611727946727424

In coming days, they will build a narrative that Pakistan is going to default and recognizing Israel & surrendering Nukes is the only way out.

This whole regime change operation was carefully scripted, and ousting Imran Khan was Phase-1 of this plan. More is happening in background as we speak

-- There was an alleged audio clip of ex-serviceman circulating on social media during the no-confidence-motion days and it turns out his words were spot on.

Imran Khan PTI govt had immense pressure to recognize Israel but Khan flat out refused. Later, PDM government was planted to advance this project
imran-khan-statements-ary-31-may-2022.jpg
 
Personally, I am neither for nor against normalizing relations with Israel but the problem with Pakistan normalizing relations with Israel is that we will get NOTHING in return. So there is no point.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
In coming days, they will build a narrative that Pakistan is going to default and recognizing Israel & surrendering Nukes is the only way out.

This whole regime change operation was carefully scripted, and ousting Imran Khan was Phase-1 of this plan. More is happening in background as we speak

-- There was an alleged audio clip of ex-serviceman circulating on social media during the no-confidence-motion days and it turns out his words were spot on.

Imran Khan PTI govt had immense pressure to recognize Israel but Khan flat out refused. Later, PDM government was planted later to advance this project
View attachment 849751
Uhhh so is the rest of army cool with giving up nukes....

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Personally, I am neither for nor against normalizing relations with Israel but the problem with Pakistan normalizing relations with Israel is that we will get NOTHING in return. So there is no point.
Turkey is smart, when they saw Sweeden and Finland about to go to NATO they listed a long list of demands and complaints about prominent PKK members in those countries.

Pakistan foreign policy has been a mess for decades, but I genuinely believe their target is nukes.
 
Norwegian said:
I am not part of Israeli lobby lol. I only want Jewish State of Israel and Arab State of Palestine to recognize each other, live in peace, prosper. That's all. 74 years of war and hate with each other has left Jews / Arabs nowhere near peace and mutual recognition.
@Abu Dhabi @Beny Karachun @dani191 @sammuel
It's Israel who is stubborn, They can't even recognize the 1967 borders, where they already annexed most of Palestine, Israel don't want to peace, they want to continue oppressing Palestinians in the most demeaning ways.. shame on them, and the people who support them.
 
Keep an eye out on a so-called journo Kunwar Khuldune Shahid. He writes a lot of garbage in Israeli newspapers.

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
In coming days, they will build a narrative that Pakistan is going to default and recognizing Israel & surrendering Nukes is the only way out.

This whole regime change operation was carefully scripted, and ousting Imran Khan was Phase-1 of this plan. More is happening in background as we speak

-- There was an alleged audio clip of ex-serviceman circulating on social media during the no-confidence-motion days and it turns out his words were spot on.

Imran Khan PTI govt had immense pressure to recognize Israel but Khan flat out refused. Later, PDM government was planted to advance this project
View attachment 849751
It sure as hell is very suspicious to say the least. All of these developments are scripted.
 
Dual Wielder said:
It's Israel who is stubborn, They can't even recognize the 1967 borders, where they already annexed most of Palestine, Israel don't want to peace, they want to continue oppressing Palestinians in the most demeaning ways.. shame on them, and the people who support them.
Border disputes come later. Israel and Palestine must first mutually recognize each other. There are extreme factions in both Israel and Palestine who wish to erase each other from the map.
 
World is trying to khassi Pakistan. Generals have sold their souls for a few dollars.

I see IK fighting the good fight, but are there no officers in Pakistan Army with any ghairat left? The west can’t host all of them. Some of them have to die here. Are they going to sit and watch as Pakistan is defanged and their future generations are cursed to slavery?
 
Dalit said:
Keep an eye out on a so-called journo Kunwar Khuldune Shahid. He writes a lot of garbage in Israeli newspapers.



It sure as hell is very suspicious to say the least. All of these developments are scripted.
On Ahmed Quraishi's Instagram he's blaming "Palestinian militants" for Shireen Journalist's death.

lastofthepatriots said:
World is trying to khassi Pakistan. Generals have sold their souls for a few dollars.

I see IK fighting the good fight, but are there no officers in Pakistan Army with any ghairat left? The west can’t host all of them. Some of them have to die here. Are they going to sit and watch as Pakistan is defanged and their future generations are cursed to slavery?
This is the very troubling part....no one is speaking up besides ex army people.

If they come for nukes will they be cool with that?
 
Pakistan and Israel do not give a f-ck about each other.

And at this point in time, recognizing Israel would be a least of Bajwa’s headaches.

Part of Phase 2 milestone given to Bajwa and co by his American boss is to silence PTI protests.

Phase 3 milestone, rig the elections and bring victory for the PDM.

Carrots will be awarded on achieving every milestone.
 

