A foreign government security official said the attack was "highly accurate" and the damage to the Iranian port was more serious than described in official Iranian accounts, the Post reported.



Israel is likely behind a cyberattack located near the Strait of Hormuz, last week, according to a report by the Washington Post. On May 11, Mohammad Rastad, Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), announced that a cyberattack had occurred. Allah-Morad Afifi-Pour, Director-General of the PMO of Hormozgan province in southern Iran, initially denied the reports of a cyberattack, but Rastad confirmed that a cyberattack had occurred in a press conference on Sunday, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency. Rastad also confirmed that the attack was carried out by a foreign entity, according to Fars News Agency. While Rastad stressed that operations had not been disrupted by the attack, US and foreign government officials told the Post that traffic in the area came to a halt and was plagued with issues for a number of days. Intelligence and cybersecurity officials familiar with the incident told the Post that the attack was carried out by "Israeli operatives," possibly in retaliation for an earlier cyberattack on Israel's civilian water system. A US official with access to classified files also told the Post that Israel was believed to have been behind the attack.