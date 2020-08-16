Israel launches air raids on Gaza Strip

I'm pro _isreal BUT I just...I just don't know anymore. Yes, they have the right to protect themselves. Yes, once again they were attacked. But these 50X responses are not needed. The bombing, the civilian population getting killed in such high numbers.I don't even understand why more and more settlements are allowed by their supreme court too.I know Hamas hides and fires among the civilian population BUT the response, the deaths inflicted by Israel - such huge disparity, so many kids dead