Israel-Jordan tensions over kidnapped Jordanian MP

Israeli arrest of Jordanian MP sparks new tensions, Cohen says he must be tried | | AW Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Israel was still investigating the incident, in which the legislator, Imad al-Adwan, is accused of attempting to bring in weapons and gold illegally.

Dariush the Great said: Don't become so happy Mohammad. Relations will be back to normal in 48 hours. Click to expand...

Jordan was initially designer of peace talks with Israelis, now this.Israelis come to their borders and steal their MP. That's a sad joke, about someone that believed in peace with Zionist swines.Jordan and its so called king introduced Iran as a threat to Arabs by defining the fake Concept of Shia crescent, they intitally tried to transfer Muslims' focus from Israel onto Iran and the imaginary threat of Iran to Arabs. It seriously affected rulers of Qatar and it caused gathering of Wahabis and other groups supported by Ottomanist rulers of Turkey in Syria to remove Iranian threat (in fact for occupying Syrian lands). This threat emerged in the shape of surrounding Qataris in holy month of Ramadan, and guess what, it wasn't done by Iranians and ironically Iranian threat saved their backsides from starvation. It also resulted in starving Morsi to death in Egyptian prison and an unsuccessful coup against Erdogan. And guess who saved Erdo's backside.This long story was started by Jordanians, nowadays, they have to look for their MPs in the prisons of Israel.