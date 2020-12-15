Israel Is the Arab World’s New Soft Power

Thut-Moses and "Moses"a wise man said that ..."history is a dry mummy-copy of itself"although "Moses" is a literary character from Persian times, his meaning as character opposed to the Pharaoh is real"Hebrew" was not an ethnic group, but the name of the dissidentsthose who were up to the nose of the Empire ... became "Hebrew" that means "escaped, fugitive, freed"an Egyptian soldier up to the nose of the empire ... was an "Hebrew"a Canaanite peasant up to the nose of the empire ... was an "Hebrew"an Arab goatherd up to the nose of the empire ... was an "Hebrew"