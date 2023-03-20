Israel is officially the 4th happiest nation in the world.

Trench Broom
International Happiness Day 2023: UK makes top 20
The nation, which is home to 5.5million people, has held the title, granted by the World Happiness Report, for six years running.
www.dailymail.co.uk
The World Happiness Report rankings are largely based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.
"Finland was today named the world's happiest country — once again.
The nation, home to 5.5million people, has now held the title for six years running.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains bottom of the World Happiness Report, a league table of almost 140 countries"
One of the biggest jumps in the rankings was Israel in fourth place, moving up five positions from last year.
This is a big slap in the face of the Islamist/Arabian narrative that Israelis can be worn down by attrition. This ideology is particularly prevalent among the squatter 'palestinians' who truly believe and are taught that Israelis will flee and are already fleeing. What this entity and the general Islamist axis of evil doesn't understand, is that they galvanise Israelis. They make Israelis feel more attached to their land and to each other. A 4,000 year bond to the land cannot be broken by these squatter reprobates next door who fire rockets etc. All it does it strengthen Israelis, make them more cohesive and ultimately VERY HAPPY.