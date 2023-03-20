What's new

Israel is officially the 4th happiest nation in the world.

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
www.dailymail.co.uk

International Happiness Day 2023: UK makes top 20

The nation, which is home to 5.5million people, has held the title, granted by the World Happiness Report, for six years running.
The World Happiness Report rankings are largely based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.


"Finland was today named the world's happiest country — once again.

The nation, home to 5.5million people, has now held the title for six years running.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains bottom of the World Happiness Report, a league table of almost 140 countries"


One of the biggest jumps in the rankings was Israel in fourth place, moving up five positions from last year.



This is a big slap in the face of the Islamist/Arabian narrative that Israelis can be worn down by attrition. This ideology is particularly prevalent among the squatter 'palestinians' who truly believe and are taught that Israelis will flee and are already fleeing. What this entity and the general Islamist axis of evil doesn't understand, is that they galvanise Israelis. They make Israelis feel more attached to their land and to each other. A 4,000 year bond to the land cannot be broken by these squatter reprobates next door who fire rockets etc. All it does it strengthen Israelis, make them more cohesive and ultimately VERY HAPPY.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,043
11
32,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Yeah daily Palestinian hunting is fun and makes them happy.... lollllllll
 
DarkDay

Jan 18, 2023
Literally 20% of your people are partaking in protests&demonstrations as we speak... so happy. 😂🤣

Hasbara getting pretty predictable nowadays.
 
Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
DarkDay said:
Hasbara getting pretty predictable nowadays.
LOL, this is literally a Gallup poll done every year.

Repent oh Islamist. In the name of Allah, repent your sins against the Jewish people.

Allah has obviously blessed them with their country and rising happiness. Yet he has smited the enemy Muslim nations with poverty and corruption. Which Arab countries succeed the most? the ones that are friendly with Israel. Allah rewards them. How does Allah treat enemies of the Jewish state like Syria and Lebanon? I think we know the answer.

To be against Israel is to be against Allah. You cannot call yourself a Muslim. You're fake. Real Muslims embrace God's people.
 
Mar 24, 2022
Trench Broom said:
LOL, this is literally a Gallup poll done every year.

Repent oh Islamist. In the name of Allah, repent your sins against the Jewish people.

Allah has obviously blessed them with their country and rising happiness. Yet he has smited the enemy Muslim nations with poverty and corruption. Which Arab countries succeed the most? the ones that are friendly with Israel. Allah rewards them. How does Allah treat enemies of the Jewish state like Syria and Lebanon? I think we know the answer.

To be against Israel is to be against Allah. You cannot call yourself a Muslim. You're fake. Real Muslims embrace God's people.
You again? :omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:
 
Mar 16, 2012
Trench Broom said:
LOL, this is literally a Gallup poll done every year.

Repent oh Islamist. In the name of Allah, repent your sins against the Jewish people.

Allah has obviously blessed them with their country and rising happiness. Yet he has smited the enemy Muslim nations with poverty and corruption. Which Arab countries succeed the most? the ones that are friendly with Israel. Allah rewards them. How does Allah treat enemies of the Jewish state like Syria and Lebanon? I think we know the answer.

To be against Israel is to be against Allah. You cannot call yourself a Muslim. You're fake. Real Muslims embrace God's people.
Not this nigga again.
 
Jun 7, 2016
Trench Broom said:
LOL, this is literally a Gallup poll done every year.

Repent oh Islamist. In the name of Allah, repent your sins against the Jewish people.

Allah has obviously blessed them with their country and rising happiness. Yet he has smited the enemy Muslim nations with poverty and corruption. Which Arab countries succeed the most? the ones that are friendly with Israel. Allah rewards them. How does Allah treat enemies of the Jewish state like Syria and Lebanon? I think we know the answer.

To be against Israel is to be against Allah. You cannot call yourself a Muslim. You're fake. Real Muslims embrace God's people.
Amnesia....


holocaust2.png
 

