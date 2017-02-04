What's new

Israel Is Here to Stay - She is back because of Prophesies like these

The Lord Will Restore His People(Zechariah 10)

Ask the Lord for rain in the spring,
for he makes the storm clouds.
And he will send showers of rain
so every field becomes a lush pasture.
2 Household gods give worthless advice,
fortune-tellers predict only lies,
and interpreters of dreams pronounce
falsehoods that give no comfort.
So my people are wandering like lost sheep;
they are attacked because they have no shepherd.
3 “My anger burns against your shepherds,
and I will punish these leaders.[a]
For the Lord of Heaven’s Armies has arrived
to look after Judah, his flock.
He will make them strong and glorious,
like a proud warhorse in battle.
4 From Judah will come the cornerstone,
the tent peg,
the bow for battle,
and all the rulers.
5 They will be like mighty warriors in battle,
trampling their enemies in the mud under their feet.
Since the Lord is with them as they fight,
they will overthrow even the enemy’s horsemen.
6 “I will strengthen Judah and save Israel[b];
I will restore them because of my compassion.
It will be as though I had never rejected them,
for I am the Lord their God, who will hear their cries.
7 The people of Israel[c] will become like mighty warriors,
and their hearts will be made happy as if by wine.
Their children, too, will see it and be glad;
their hearts will rejoice in the Lord.
8 When I whistle to them, they will come running,
for I have redeemed them.
From the few who are left,
they will grow as numerous as they were before.
9 Though I have scattered them like seeds among the nations,
they will still remember me in distant lands.
They and their children will survive
and return again to Israel.
10 I will bring them back from Egypt
and gather them from Assyria.
I will resettle them in Gilead and Lebanon
until there is no more room for them all.
11 They will pass safely through the sea of distress,[d]
for the waves of the sea will be held back,
and the waters of the Nile will dry up.
The pride of Assyria will be crushed,
and the rule of Egypt will end.
12 By my power I will make my people strong,
and by my authority they will go wherever they wish.
I, the Lord, have spoken!”
 
their time will come...............
[59.2] He it is Who caused those who disbelieved of the followers of the Book to go forth from their homes at the first banishment you did not think that they would go forth, while they were certain that their fortresses would defend them against Allah; but Allah came to them whence they did not expect, and cast terror into their hearts; they demolished their houses with their own hands and the hands of the believers; therefore take a lesson, O you who have eyes!
 
Prophecies aside, it's really technology that enables Israel to conquer its enemies. You don't fight an Apache helicopter with a stick.
 
Look Muslim also has hadith that say Israel will be back again

Any way that Israli is a group that make your Jesus hanged and killed by Rome soldiers.

Jews and Muslim has similar God, the Only God who is not flesh and blood in any mean.
 
Only a fool believes in any sort of permanence in this world. The very same books he quotes also tells of how The Lord Saved Moses when he was at his most weakest and most vulnerable, and destroyed Pharaoh when he was at his greatest levels of strength.

Its kind of shameful that we have hindutwa clowns whose only reasons for supporting Israel is b/c of their Hatred of Muslims and wishing for suffering. And Christian Zionists like this fellow here, who believe that palestine must be ethnically cleansed so that jews can can go there and the temple rebuilt, so Armageddon begins and Jesus comes back and slaughters all of them, after which they will be saved. Like I said, the Israelis really do pick some psychopathic supporters.
 
According to this prophesy they will be back and they were back into Jerusalem. So, this prophesy has already realized.
But then they revolted against Romans and Titus crushed them.
 
Only a fool believes in any sort of permanence in this world. The very same books he quotes also tells of how The Lord Saved Moses when he was at his most weakest and most vulnerable, and destroyed Pharaoh when he was at his greatest levels of strength.

Its kind of shameful that we have hindutwa clowns whose only reasons for supporting Israel is b/c of their Hatred of Muslims and wishing for suffering. And Christian Zionists like this fellow here, who believe that palestine must be ethnically cleansed so that jews can can go there and the temple rebuilt, so Armageddon begins and Jesus comes back and slaughters all of them, after which they will be saved. Like I said, the Israelis really do pick some psychopathic supporters.
@Joe1351

What happened to the end time and what real Jesus will say to his Christian followers have already been stated in Bible


21 “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ 23 And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.’

www.biblegateway.com

Bible Gateway passage: Matthew 7:21-23 - English Standard Version

I Never Knew You - “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works...
www.biblegateway.com www.biblegateway.com
 
They were brought back by Muslims.


Upon Umar's arrival in Jerusalem, a pact known as the Umariyya Covenant was composed. It surrendered the city and gave guarantees of civil and religious liberty to Christians in exchange for jizya. It was signed by caliph Umar on behalf of the Muslims, and witnessed by Khalid, Amr, 'Abd al-Rahman ibn 'Awf, and Muawiya. Depending on the sources, in either 637 or in 638, Jerusalem was officially surrendered to the caliph.[24] For the first time, after almost 500 years of oppressive Roman rule, Jews were once again allowed to live inside Jerusalem.[25][26]
en.m.wikipedia.org

Siege of Jerusalem (636–637) - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
----------------------

This verse is crucial and Christian tried to make the interpretation doesnt sound like that....

Even in other translation they try add the words "Devil" (Iblis) as the group which said in that verse

Indonesian version Bible

Matius 7:21-23. 7:21 Bukan setiap orang yang berseru kepada-Ku: Tuhan, Tuhan! akan masuk ke dalam Kerajaan Sorga, d melainkan dia yang melakukan kehendak Bapa-Ku 1 yang di sorga.

English translation

It's not everyone who cries out to Me: God, God! will enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.

@Joe1351

What happened to the end time and what real Jesus will say to his Christian followers have already been stated in Bible


21 “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ 23 And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.’

www.biblegateway.com

Bible Gateway passage: Matthew 7:21-23 - English Standard Version

I Never Knew You - “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works...
Then why did they just lose to primitive hamas. Why did nato and the armies of the world lose in Afghanistan. Tech tech tech...bla bla bla
 
