What's new

Israel: Iran weeks away from weapons-grade nuclear material

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
22,236
19
24,070
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Aug 4, 2021

Tel Aviv (dpa) - Israel warned on Wednesday that its arch-enemy Iran is weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade nuclear material.

"Iran has violated all of the guidelines set in the JCPOA and is only around 10 weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said, using the acronym for Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

He was speaking at a meeting of ambassadors of the countries on the United Nations Security Council, convened following a fatal attack on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Israel, Romania, Britain and the United States blame Iran for the attack, while Tehran denies any involvement.

The dispute around Iran's 2015 nuclear deal is one many reasons for tensions in the Middle East, which have increased in recent years.

Israel considers its very existence to be threatened by Iran's nuclear programme, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes only.

Under the 2015 accord, Iran committed to produce only low-enriched uranium as fuel for nuclear reactors, in return for wide-ranging sanctions relief.

The US unilaterally exited the deal in 2018, prompting Tehran to increase its uranium enrichment and restrict international inspections of its nuclear sites.

For several months now, the remaining parties to the deal - Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - have been trying to bring Tehran and Washington back into compliance with the deal.

The comments come a day ahead of the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi as the Islamic Republic's new president. A chief question for many outsiders has been how his more conservative course will impact the nuclear talks.


https://www.dpa-international.com/t...-urn:newsml:dpa.com:20090101:210804-99-711773
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
17K
Oldman1
O
TimeTraveller
The New York Times Trips Up on India and the NSG
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
Bombaywalla
B
Y
top-security building at a classified U.S site replica Iran nuclear program and sites
Replies
0
Views
756
yavar
Y
M
Israels secret Doomsday Nuke base revealed by US!! by Gordon Duff
Replies
13
Views
2K
Conspirator
C
Surenas
Persian power: Can Iran be stopped?
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
Abii
Abii

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom