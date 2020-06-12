Israel Invests $60 Million to Build Its Own Quantum Computer
Israel will invest about $60 million to build its own quantum computer.
Israel will join the global effort to build a quantum, according to Bloomberg. The media outlet is reporting that the Ministry of Defense and Innovation Authority is spending a $60 million — or 198 million-shekel — project to build a 30- to 40-qubit quantum computer.
The authority will be taking bids from multinational companies, Israeli businesses and universities.
Aviv Zeevi, vice president at the Authority’s Technological Infrastructure Division, told Bloomberg that he expects the winner of the tender to begin work before the end of the year.
The new project is part of Israel’s much larger 1.25 billion shekel — or about $377,389,250 US — overall quantum proficiency program.
Israel is already home to emerging quantum startups, such as quantum software business, Classiq, and quantum control specialists, Quantum Machines. Israel is also a leader in high technology, which offers the country a trained workforce needed for quantum projects.
If the bidding process is successful, Israel will join the U.S., China and Europe in the international competition to master this technology. The quantum computer, which uses subatomic particles to perform its computations, is seen as a competitive advantage in business, as well as presents serious national security implications.
