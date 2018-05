Israel has been developing a new missile defense system "Arrow-4"

According to the blog oleggranovsky, august 3 news, defense news portal reported on the beginning of the development inof a new generation of missile defense system "Arrow-4" (arrow-4, means "Arrow"). Work in this direction should become a response to the missile program of Iran and potential threats such as mass missile volleys, the use of rockets with multiple warheads (mrv – multiple reentry vehicle) and multiple warheads with blocks independently targetable (mirv – multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle). Currently the development is at an early stage. Explores promising technologies that can be applied in the new system, define system requirements, etc. To the involved agency about the U.S. Department of defense mda (missile defense agency).It is assumed that will be re-created not only the interceptor, but also other elements of the system. As indicated, in this regard, the designation of a new product as "Arrow-4" would be inappropriate: it will be a completely new weapon. Extreme modification of the missile defense system "Arrow-3" on january 18 was officially adopted by the. March 17, occurred the first combat use of the "Arrow-2".