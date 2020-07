The Source says that Iran will deliver Bavar to Syria and moreover Iran will not inform anyone when decides to down Israeli jets over Lebanese airspace. Under this outstanding contract Iran has all Rights to target Israeli fighter jets in Syrian, Lebanese and every where Israeli fighter jets try to Launch missiles against Syrian main land. And most importantly Russia is satisfied with this Delivery

After sabotage against Iranian nuclear facilities Israeli media started a campaign claiming and speculating that Israel attacked Iranian nuclear facilities. According to Iranian officials there was no missile attack or any fighter jet infiltraring the Iranian airspace. But they pointed out that these attacks were masterminded in Israel and Israeli intelligence was behind the sabotage.After this incident and Israeli propaganda, General Bagheri made an official visit to Syria and promised Syrians that Iran will help them in their fight against Zionists and terrorists. Consequently a contract was signed between Iran and Syria and Based upon that Iran will supply Syria with its latest Long range air defense systems Bavar-373. Not to mention that both Syria and Iran were willing to deploy Bavar-373, but Russia asked them to Choose S-300s. S-300 completely failed to defy Israeli attacks against Syrian cities for any reason that is not the subject of this article to speculate that why it failed and whether it was intenationally or not.