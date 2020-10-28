Israel gives consent to US sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE Expected sale would make UAE first Arab nation to possess the stealth warplanes

F-35 will give UAE punch against rival Turkey's F-16C Block 50 from the mid 90s in Libya war. Erdogan called for taking back Jerusalem for Muslims and he pissed off Israel. Not smart.Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday appeared to confirm that Israel has given its consent for the United States to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE following the recent agreement establishing diplomatic relations between the Mideast countries.The expected sale would make the UAE the first Arab nation - and just the second country in the Middle East after Israel - to possess the stealth warplanes. Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted the deal establishing ties with the UAE amounted to “peace for peace” and that arms deals were not part of the agreement. But UAE officials have indicated there were understandings on the matter, and President Donald Trump has said the US was considering the UAE request for the planes.Speaking to reporters Saturday night, Netanyahu said the sale only came up after the diplomatic pact with the UAE was signed at the White House last month.“Only after signing the agreement, the Americans told us that the UAE, which always asks for F-35s, is asking permission from us to consider this thing practically,” Netanyahu said.He said Israel sent a professional delegation to Washington for talks at the Pentagon and gave its consent after receiving assurances that the US would continue to guarantee Israel’s military edge in the region. “Only yesterday did we give our approval to this deal,” Netanyahu said.The UAE deal has been hailed by the US and Israel as a historic breakthrough. It paved the way for Bahrain and on Friday, Sudan, to follow suit in establishing formal diplomatic ties with Israel.