Israel, Germany Confirm Negotiations for Possible Arrow 3 Missile Defense Sale

Israel and Germany have confirmed negotiations for the potential sale of the Israeli Arrow 3 missile defense system to the European nation.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid revealed the discussions in a public interview with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a visit to Berlin on September 12.
“Israel … will play a part in building Germany’s new defense force, mainly in the field of air defense, ” Lapid said.
The agreement would bolster Germany’s defenses and serve to further secure Europe during heightened tensions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“… it has to do with our total commitment to the safety of Germany, to the safety of Europe, to the ability of liberal democracies to defend themselves,” Lapid said.
The German government emphasized that there are still no concrete details regarding the possible agreement.
“Yes, there is the plan to buy Arrow 3, but nothing is signed,” Reuters reported, citing a government source.
‘Good Option’Earlier this year, Scholz announced that Berlin was discussing the procurement of the system.
Days before the chancellor’s announcement, German legislators considered the purchase of the defense system as a “good option” to “protect against the Russian threat.”
By some estimates, Israel could sell the system for approximately two billion euros ($2.2 billion) with an expected deployment by 2025.
Israel’s Arrow 3The Arrow 3 interceptor missile defense system is manufactured by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.
Once launched, the missile can reach an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and has a range of 2,400 kilometers (1,490 miles).
The air defense system can intercept longer-range threats by detaching its warheads in mid-air to act as “kamikaze” satellites or “kill vehicles” to intercept a target.
The Arrow 3’s height and range are sufficient to engage nuclear, biological, and even chemical missiles safely.
