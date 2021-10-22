What's new

Israel future projects 🇮🇱🔯🇮🇱

Hi,
I opened this thread to show Israel future projects across the country. Some of them in near complete and some are about to start. This thread is not about politics and milatry only about Progress. I will update this thread so you all can enjoy and know Israel better.
Enjoy




Tel aviv- Jaffa - bat yam - betha tekva light railway. (Will start in 2022)


 
Israel metro 2030- Israel mega project of metro network across israel. This project will cost approximately 100-150 billion shekels.
The deadline - 10 years from now
This project will be added to the exsisting surface railway of Israel and will help the traffic jam

https://www.nta.co.il/en/line/186
 

Last edited:
Hifa- Nazareth light railway project
This project will connect the northern cities of Israel.
Cost of this project 8 blion ILS
 
Haifa port (new port have been built in Haifa)
Israel already have 6 global ports and one that already operate in hifa but Israel needed one more in Haifa for economy growth

And one more in ashdod (South City in Israel)
 
Israel new cable transportation in haifa
This project have been finished.
It connect the lower side to the upper side of the city and passes near the technion (Israel top university)

 
A good thread to have...these projects must cost higher than normal because practically every raw material has to be shipped in...correct me if I am wrong...is there Iron ore mine or steel mill in Israel...
 
