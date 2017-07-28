Log in
Israel exports fruit and vegetable to UAE
Thread starter
HAIDER
Start date
25 minutes ago
H
HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,393
13
22,923
Country
Location
25 minutes ago
#1
Salza
SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,550
-1
9,753
Country
Location
15 minutes ago
#2
so ? since now diplomatic relations have been established, economic ties will follow. Welcome to 2020. Good for the both. Don't know why Pakistanis are getting insecure and jealous.
Microsoft
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 19, 2019
2,057
3
3,511
Country
Location
14 minutes ago
#3
But the question is what does Israel import from UAE?
H
HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,393
13
22,923
Country
Location
7 minutes ago
#4
Microsoft said:
But the question is what does Israel import from UAE?
Click to expand...
An old gas line under repair to supply oil to Israel.
UAE and Israel open talks on once-secret crude oil pipeline
