What's new

Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,224
-9
1,406
Country
Israel
Location
Israel


Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry​


Reuters





1 minute read

JERUSALEM, June 15 (Reuters) - Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel's Energy Ministry said.
The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
The deal will for the first time allow "significant" exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said.
Officials have said they expect the Israeli gas will be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to European market.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The framework deal will be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, according to the Israeli ministry.
www.reuters.com

Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry

Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel's Energy Ministry said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
Israel, UAE signs free trade pact
Replies
0
Views
132
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
D
Israeli Arms Exports in 2021 Hit All-time High
Replies
0
Views
168
dani191
D
Deliorman
Israel's Herzog visits Turkey, meets Erdoğan to 'restart' ties
Replies
4
Views
484
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
beijingwalker
EU shamed: Russia rakes in £79.4bn in energy exports since start of war: 'Support Ukraine'
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
622
Catalystic
C
D
Israel tests innovative, high-powered laser defense system
Replies
2
Views
178
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom