Israel delivers first batch of ATMOS 2000 6x6 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Philippines

According to pictures released on the Internet on December 31, 2021, the Philippines has received the first ATMOS 2000 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzers from the Israeli company Elbit Systems.In May 2020, Army Recognition has reported that the Philippines Department of National Defense (DND) has released the Notice to Proceed (NTP) for the acquisition of 2 batteries of Elbit Soltam ATMOS 155mm/52cal Self-Propelled Howitzer systems for the Philippine Army under the service's 155mm Howitzer, Self-Propelled System Acquisition Project.The first batch of 8 ATMOS 2000 155mm self-propelled howitzers has arrived in the Philippines according to photos published on the Internet. The Philippines is now the second country in Asia to use the Israeli-made ATMOS 2000. In fact, Thailand ordered in 2012 six ATMOS-2000 155mm self-propelled guns to be delivered between 2014 and 2015.The Armed Forces of the Philippines is undertaking a 15-year modernization program that started in 2012 and will continue through 2027 under the Republic Act (RA) 10349 or the Revised Armed Forces Modernization Act. The total cost of the 15-year program is projected to be over $40 billion.The ATMOS 2000 is a truck-mounted 155mm self-propelled howitzer designed and manufactured by the Israeli company Elbit Systems. The modular ATMOS system is compatible with any 6x6 or 8x8 high mobility tactical truck. ATMOS supplies fire support for all types of missions and can be easily interfaced with customers' existing C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence) systems.The ATMOS 2000 is armed with a 155mm 52 caliber cannon which is mounted at the rear of the truck chassis. The gun can fire a wide range of ammunition and it has a firing range of 30 km with NATO L15 high explosive projectile and 40 km with using an Extended Range Full Bore Base Bleed (ERFB-BB) projectile. The truck is equipped with a hydraulic power pack for the operation of the load assist systems, for aiming, and for the operation of the spades.The ATMOS is operated by a crew of six including to two loaders and can be reduced to four. The cab of the truck is armored and can provide protection against the firing of small arms fire and artillery shell fragments.