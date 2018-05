Defense exports in 2017 surged to a record $ 9.2 billionThe local arms industry celebrates a record year, mainly thanks to the sale of Barak II missiles worth $ 2.5 billion. Is there a chance to reconstruct the data in 2018, which planes Israel sold to Croatia and how Donald Trump could hit 150,000 workers in Israel02/05/2018, 16:59 Send a comment in Mayilov AzulayElbit Systems Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Defense Export Ministry of DefenseBarak 8 / Photo courtesy of Israel Aircraft Industries Barak 8 / Photo courtesy of Israel Aircraft IndustriesIsraeli defense exports jumped to an all-time peak in 2017, amounting to $ 9.2 billion, after rising 40%. This emerges from data released today by the Defense Export Division (SIBAT) in the Ministry of Defense.The dramatic increase in defense exports can be attributed to a series of huge deals last year by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), primarily the supply of Barak's $ 8 billion defense-type missile systems. These transactions were carried out after many years of maturation and joint development with the defense authorities in India. However, the Ministry of Defense said today that in addition to this huge deal, other significant security transactions led to a sharp increase in defense exports in 2017 and it is estimated that this trend will be maintained in 2018.IAI's CEO, Yossi Weiss, told "Globes" that "we are working on many transactions, some of which are significant in scope, and I assume that some of them Will mature in the current year. The forecast for 2018 looks quite rosy. "He said that" the success of the Barak 8 missile deals in India will be expressed for a number of years, and will also be reflected in the company's profit rates. "According to Ministry of Defense data, the lion's share of defense exports is from missile systems and air defense systems, which account for over 30% of exports, followed by transactions related to the export of radar and electronic warfare systems and upgrades of weapons platforms and aeronautical systems.Most of the major transactions were carried out by the four main defense companies, IAI, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, IMI Systems and Elbit Systems, which is the only one of the large non-governmental companies and is in the process of moving towards IMI's acquisition of the state. The security companies in Israel employ more than 150,000 people.Read more in "Globes""Will we fly for free in the future? The head of the defense export division in the Defense Ministry, Brig. Gen. (res.) Michel Ben Baruch, explained the increase in exports of defense companies in the increase in the defense expenditure of NATO member countries, with emphasis on the acquisition of homeland security systems and the protection of borders. This is due, in part, to the background of the waves of immigration from recent years, and the fact that their security organizations are coping with the increase in terrorist threats.Over 20% of Israeli defense exports were exported last year to European countries, but most Israeli security products were diverted last year to the Asian continent, which is the main target market for Israeli defense companies: "Asia is a target for all global security companies and despite fierce competition with large powers, Enjoys great prestige thanks to the quality of the products and the good oil of its industries - and this enables us to deal in the same markets with giant companies, "Ben Baruch told" Globes ".In addition to IAI's large-scale missile deals in India, in recent months there has been another security deal between Israel and Croatia, led by the Ministry of Defense, together with Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), in which Israel will sell 12 old-fashioned F-16 fighter jets to Croatia That will be improved by IAI and Elbit. The deal is estimated at about half a billion dollars.The F-16s Israel sells as part of this deal have been grounded in recent years as part of internal efficiency measures in the army, due to their obsolescence and high maintenance costs. "This is an important deal, because it paves the way for future investment and cooperation between the two countries, even in areas that are not security," Ben Baruch said.Want to stay up to date on the big stories of the week?EmailenrollmentI confirm receipt of advertising content from GlobesOther topics you can keep up to dateData from the Ministry of Defense indicate that last year only about 2% of the defense companies' exports were unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), even though this was an industry that for many years was identified with the large Israeli defense industries, IAI and Elbit Systems.Security sources point to the fact that in recent years, players from around the world have entered the drones market, including Chinese companies that offer significantly cheaper tools than Israel, while turning mainly to third world countries.This is in addition to the expansion of competition, especially during the past year, between companies from Israel and American companies in the field of strategic UAVs, expressed in the German UAV tender, in a similar tender in Australia and recently in Belgium: "For many years Israel was a pioneer in this field, Changing, developing and there is competition in the industry and we are dealing with it not bad, "said Ben Baruch.In the past few months, companies specializing in UAVs have been increasingly motivated by General Atomix to expand the marketing of its aircraft in markets where Israeli companies have already enjoyed a clear advantage, including the removal of export restrictions on certain UAVs imposed by the US president "In the former, Barack Obama, these restrictions were again tested by the formerThe current record, Donald Trump, decided to remove them: "There is no doubt that we are in a very tough competition and every year it is becoming more complex," a security source said. IAI's CEO, Weiss, commented on the competition in the UAV market in the world: "We brought the first UAV into the world 30 years ago, since a great competition was held at home and abroad. That in the next year and in subsequent years, this sector will be better expressed as part of transactions. " A huge deal in India that is still stuck in the Defense Ministry is shared by IAI's CEO regarding other significant security deals that will mature in the coming year, so that 2018 will end with export data similar to those of 2017. These are transactions whose nature, What is Raphael's Spike missile deal in India, estimated at about half a billion dollars? The deal has been going on for a long time due to internal disputes in the subcontinent, mainly between R & D and the Indian army. In addition to Rafael's stalled missile deal, it has recently been reported that it has been delaying a large-scale radar deal with Elta Systems, a subsidiary of IAI, in which the company is supposed to supply the Czech army with advanced radar systems. Despite the impressive rise in Israeli defense exports in 2017, the defense establishment marks the following years as "challenging" for Israeli companies, due to the large number of competitors in the markets, and the demand of their customers to maintain the production of their products, And the American security assistance agreement, which includes the cancellation of the possibility currently pending Israel will convert a quarter of the annual amount of aid from dollar to shekel from a few years, and will have a significant impact on the ability of the Ministry of Defense to allocate many purchase budgets to the Israeli industries. More and more Israeli companies have already begun establishing operations in the US, concluding agreements with local companies or setting up subsidiaries abroad, and IAI is now immersed in its search for a vice president who will conduct its operations in the United States, In the hope that Israel will acquire a future defense that will be based on financial resources The US assistance will be made, inter alia, from subsidiaries of IAI registered in the United States. According to Ben Baruch, in view of the growing trend of transferring production to other countries, while transferring knowledge and technology, as well as selling these systems to third parties, the defense establishment has established control mechanisms to ensure that products originating in Israeli know-how do not spill over into enemy states. This is done by insisting on a rigid set of confidentiality agreements and restrictions on use. However, despite these restrictions, which are supposed to ensure the security interests of the state and those of Israeli companies, which expand their sales worldwide, the economy is likely to lose jobs that do not open within Israel. In the past, security officials explained that in view of the trend that began in India with the policy announced by Indian Prime Minister Nandranda Moody, "Mike in India" and is expanding to the whole world, companies that desire life have no choice but to keep up with this trend. The defense establishment emphasized that, as a rule, it is careful to preserve the qualitative and technological advantage of the IDF, while preserving unique knowledge and advanced versions of its systems: "We do not sell anything, and every meaningful deal goes up for thorough and thorough discussions in serious forums in the defense establishment, The classification of each product, and also examine the possibility of leakage of knowledge to other countries, "said Ben Baruch, referring to claims of Israeli weapons reaching countries that violate human rights." We are meticulous in protecting human rights, acting in full coordination with the Foreign Ministry And weigh all aspects through the use of control systems "Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman today referred to the defense export figures and said that" within two years, We have increased security exports by tens of percent. This is an extraordinary achievement by any measure achieved by the hard work of the Defense Export and Defense Industries Division and by a series of agreements with countries that have given confidence to the capabilities and creativity of the Ministry of Defense. This achievement will enable us to increase research and development budgets, to create new jobs, and mainly to ensure the IDF's superiority over the years