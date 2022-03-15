What's new

Israel decimated Iranian drone fleet in February airstrike inside Iran – report

So apparently Israel destroys a ton of Iranian drones in an airstrike inside Iran, and Iran responds by damaging a Kurdish TV station in North Iraq, what it calls a "secret Mossad base"

1647383931674.png


In this satellite image taken February 18, 2022, damage is seen to a site belonging to the IRGC in the Iranian province of Kermanshah. (Planet Labs PBC via Aurora Intel)

A UAV attack in the middle of February reportedly caused major damage to Iran’s drone fleet, prompting Iran to fire missiles this week at a site in Iraq that it claims was an Israeli intelligence base.

Hundreds of drones are assessed to have been destroyed in the attack on an airbase near Kermanshah, in Western Iran, Haaretz reported Tuesday, without citing sources for the extent of the damage.

While Israel has acknowledged it targets the bases of Iranian forces and allied terror groups in Syria, as well as arms shipments believed to be bound for Iran-backed groups in the region — and is believed to have carried out covert actions inside Iran — an airstrike on Iranian territory would be very unusual.


Tehran officials have blamed Israel for the attack, though neither country had made any mention of the incident until this week. Israel has not commented at all on the alleged strike.

On Sunday night, the Lebanese television station Al Mayadeen, which is linked to the Iran-back Hezbollah terror group, reported on the Kermanshah attack for the first time.

The station said it was because of the drone attack that Iran fired missiles at a site near the US consulate in Erbil overnight Saturday. Iran has said the target of the missiles was a location being used by Israeli intelligence and, according to Al Mayadeen, it was from there that the February drone attack was launched.

The Lebanese report also claimed that as a result of the missile attack on Erbil, four Israeli officers were killed and seven more injured, four of whom were in a critical condition.
 
I don't like the regime in Iran, they are no friends of Pakistan, but neither is Israel,
The Iranians have every right to retaliate against Israel and should do.
 
Good job
I don't like the regime in Iran, they are no friends of Pakistan, but neither is Israel,
Israel only attacks that is a threat to its own territory. Pakistan is not any threat to Israel, Iran is
 
Iranians kept this quite lol

Did Iran telephone call the Kurdish TV before the strikes and what a appalling target to hit

We’re there none in Israel for Tehran to hit with its amazing in-house missiles lol
 
Iranians kept this quite lol

Did Iran telephone call the Kurdish TV before the strikes and what a appalling target to hit

First time I've heard about this as well honestly.
 
Good for Israel. If only Pakistan could strike terror group that target its soil/interest in Iran as well.

Pakistan faces more terror attacks and deaths due to iranian terror than those in Israel. Example being Iranian support to Baloch insurgents, Shiite terror militias, or evil leftist communist militias in Pakistan. These groups have been responsible for over hundred thousands casualties in the last 50 years.

Israel only is peaceful today and doesnt face daily bomb blast like pakistan because it strikes its enemies far away before they can strike at its homeland. Israeli govt care about their citizens whereby pakis govt are sellouts to iranian terror.

We nationalistic pakistanis support Israeli strikes against terrorist shiite regime. Pakistan and Israel should cooperate, Israel should provide tech so Pakistan can build weapons/drones to target iranian and afghan terror it would also be in Israels national interest. Iranian baloch territory can effectively be secceeded to Pak. Kurdistan to kurds. Azeris to azerbaijan. What will be left wont be able to even threaten afghanistan :D
 
If this is true, pretty big strike from Israel any reason why drones factory needed blowing up
The only danger Iran poses, is ballistic missiles and drones. Otherwise their forces are easily countered with Israeli technology. So obviously drone factories would be a target.

BTW Israel killed 2 Iranian officers a week ago responsible for mounting guidance systems on missiles in Syria.

Good for Israel. If only Pakistan could strike terror group that target its soil/interest in Iran as well.

Pakistan faces more terror attacks and deaths due to iranian terror than those in Israel. Example being Iranian support to Baloch insurgents, Shiite terror militias, or evil leftist communist militias in Pakistan. These groups have been responsible for over hundred thousands casualties in the last 50 years.

I don't know about the last part lol, but anyone wanting to bomb Iran is good to us.
 
So after some zionist rats were sent to hell.

The intense butthurt they are feelinng can only be remedied with a large dose of fake news.
 
So after some zionist rats were sent to hell.

Your own media reported it lol

So after some zionist rats were sent to hell.

www.presstv.ir

Fire incident reported at a military base in west Iran; no casualties

A fire incident is reported at a military base near the city of Kermanshah in western Iran.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir

"
A fire incident has been reported at a military base near the city of Kermanshah in western Iran.

The fire that broke out in the wee hours of Monday morning was swiftly put out by firefighters, according to reports.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage in the incident."

1647386078625.png

In this satellite image taken February 18, 2022, damage is seen to a site belonging to the IRGC in the Iranian province of Kermanshah. (Planet Labs PBC via Aurora Intel)
"No major damage" lmfao
 
Good job
Israel only attacks that is a threat to its own territory. Pakistan is not any threat to Israel, Iran is
Pakistan is no threat to Israel and I used to be in favour of Pakistan having good relations with Israel.
I was impressed by the way Israel sided with Azerbaijan in the last war and I will not forget that the Iranians sided with the Armenians.
I see Pakistan heading in the direction of Turkey and Azerbaijan, but the way Israel has cosied up to India and the treatment of the Palestinians, this has thrown a spanner in the works.
 

