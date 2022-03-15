Israel decimated Iranian drone fleet in February airstrike inside Iran – report

Beny Karachun said:



View attachment 824455



In this satellite image taken February 18, 2022, damage is seen to a site belonging to the IRGC in the Iranian province of Kermanshah. (Planet Labs PBC via Aurora Intel)



A UAV attack in the middle of February reportedly caused major damage to Iran’s drone fleet, prompting Iran to fire missiles this week at a site in Iraq that it claims was an Israeli intelligence base.



Hundreds of drones are assessed to have been destroyed in the attack on an airbase near Kermanshah, in Western Iran, Haaretz reported Tuesday, without citing sources for the extent of the damage.



While Israel has acknowledged it targets the bases of Iranian forces and allied terror groups in Syria, as well as arms shipments believed to be bound for Iran-backed groups in the region — and is believed to have carried out covert actions inside Iran — an airstrike on Iranian territory would be very unusual.





Tehran officials have blamed Israel for the attack, though neither country had made any mention of the incident until this week. Israel has not commented at all on the alleged strike.



On Sunday night, the Lebanese television station Al Mayadeen, which is linked to the Iran-back Hezbollah terror group,



The station said it was because of the drone attack that Iran fired missiles at a site near the US consulate in Erbil overnight Saturday. Iran has said the target of the missiles was a location being used by Israeli intelligence and, according to Al Mayadeen, it was from there that the February drone attack was launched.



The Lebanese report also claimed that as a result of the missile attack on Erbil, four Israeli officers were killed and seven more injured, four of whom were in a critical condition. So apparently Israel destroys a ton of Iranian drones in an airstrike inside Iran, and Iran responds by damaging a Kurdish TV station in North Iraq, what it calls a "secret Mossad base"In this satellite image taken February 18, 2022, damage is seen to a site belonging to the IRGC in the Iranian province of Kermanshah. (Planet Labs PBC via Aurora Intel)A UAV attack in the middle of February reportedly caused major damage to Iran’s drone fleet, prompting Iran to fire missiles this week at a site in Iraq that it claims was an Israeli intelligence base.Hundreds of drones are assessed to have been destroyed in the attack on an airbase near Kermanshah, in Western Iran, Haaretz reported Tuesday, without citing sources for the extent of the damage.While Israel has acknowledged it targets the bases of Iranian forces and allied terror groups in Syria, as well as arms shipments believed to be bound for Iran-backed groups in the region — and is believed to have carried out covert actions inside Iran — an airstrike on Iranian territory would be very unusual.Tehran officials have blamed Israel for the attack, though neither country had made any mention of the incident until this week. Israel has not commented at all on the alleged strike.On Sunday night, the Lebanese television station Al Mayadeen, which is linked to the Iran-back Hezbollah terror group, reported on the Kermanshah attack for the first time.The station said it was because of the drone attack that Iran fired missiles at a site near the US consulate in Erbil overnight Saturday. Iran has said the target of the missiles was a location being used by Israeli intelligence and, according to Al Mayadeen, it was from there that the February drone attack was launched.The Lebanese report also claimed that as a result of the missile attack on Erbil, four Israeli officers were killed and seven more injured, four of whom were in a critical condition. Click to expand...

Good for Israel. If only Pakistan could strike terror group that target its soil/interest in Iran as well.Pakistan faces more terror attacks and deaths due to iranian terror than those in Israel. Example being Iranian support to Baloch insurgents, Shiite terror militias, or evil leftist communist militias in Pakistan. These groups have been responsible for over hundred thousands casualties in the last 50 years.Israel only is peaceful today and doesnt face daily bomb blast like pakistan because it strikes its enemies far away before they can strike at its homeland. Israeli govt care about their citizens whereby pakis govt are sellouts to iranian terror.We nationalistic pakistanis support Israeli strikes against terrorist shiite regime. Pakistan and Israel should cooperate, Israel should provide tech so Pakistan can build weapons/drones to target iranian and afghan terror it would also be in Israels national interest. Iranian baloch territory can effectively be secceeded to Pak. Kurdistan to kurds. Azeris to azerbaijan. What will be left wont be able to even threaten afghanistan