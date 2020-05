KSA is not involved in Libya. Can you provide a single evidence of any KSA involvement on the ground? In fact KSA has been talking with both parties. Al-Sarraj and Haftar both visited KSA last year and held talks with King Salman, MBS and other high ranking officials.



KSA has tremendous people to people, religious, ancestral, tribal, cultural, linguistic clout in Libya. The Libyan royal family lives in exile in KSA and originated from Hijaz. Many of the Libyan opposition to Gaddafi lived in KSA since KSA-Gaddafi relations turned sour in later years. One of the largest Libyan diasporas in the region live in KSA. A Libyan Arab dynasty (Idrisids) ruled a sultanate in what is Southern KSA not very long ago.



KSA has close relations with the new Algerian government and Tunisia as well. Recently Maghrebi and vice versa leaders (KSA) met (a few months ago) in coordinated talks.



It is futile to involve yourself directly (we have more important things to focus on currently), better to have influence among both sides and most importantly the Libyan people and await what will occur in the future.



I have no doubt that the West-East divide will continue.



I already wrote what would/will happen in Libya in the" Libyan Civil war thread" and my predictions were right (so far).

