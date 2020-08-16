/ Register

Israel celebrates the UAE deal by launching airstrikes on Gaza

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by mangekyo, Aug 16, 2020 at 7:26 PM.

    mangekyo

    mangekyo SENIOR MEMBER

    Israel Launches Air Raids Against Hamas Positions in Gaza
    TEHRAN (FNA)- The Israeli military launched fresh airstrikes against the positions of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip. The Tel Aviv regime's tanks and fighter jets attacked Hamas' military compound and underground infrastructure late Saturday, presstv reported.

    Earlier reports from Palestinian sources said an observation post near the camp of Bureij came under repeated attacks.

    The fresh raids make for the fifth night the Israeli military is attacking Hamas targets in the coastal enclave in a row.

    Israel claims the Saturday attacks were launched in retaliation for balloon bomb launches earlier in the day.

    In retaliation for the Israeli raids, Palestinian groups launched rocket attacks against an Israeli settlement, leaving at least five injured.

    Hamas had earlier vowed to step up its pressure on the Israeli military after two children were injured during Friday's night-time strikes in Gaza.

    On Friday, Israel launched fresh aerial and ground attacks against targets across the besieged Gaza Strip, in the latest of a series of attacks carried out overnight this week.

    The Israeli warplanes, helicopters and tanks once again bombed positions in the blockaded enclave, claiming that they were positions held by the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas.

    In a statement issued following the attacks, the Israeli military said that the raids were carried out in response to a number of alleged incendiary balloons sent from Gaza to the occupied territories, and targeted "naval force compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts" belonging to Hamas.

    The Israeli regime every so often launches strikes against positions in the blockaded enclave, accusing the resistance groups there of launching rockets.

    Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.
     
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    I'm sure the UAE will not let this 'mishap' stop them.
     
    Ali_Baba

    Ali_Baba FULL MEMBER

    Way to go UAE, hope you know what to do with all that blood on your hands.
     
    mangekyo

    mangekyo SENIOR MEMBER

    Its tragicomic how lowly the Israelis view the Arab that they dont even bother waiting before launching attacks on Palestinians right after striking a deal with UAE.
     
    mudas777

    mudas777 FULL MEMBER

    Israelis celebrates with setting off the fire works another feather to their crown. Palestinians are just casualty of war who wants to know them if they are lucky otherwise they are given all sort of names like rats and cockroaches etc by Jews just watch it on You tube. We have got a race who thinks superior to every other human being and last time Hitler thought the same and he never got a proper burial without pomp, song and dance.
     
