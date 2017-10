"Israel caught 'hot' Russian espionage against the US"The New York Times: "Israeli intelligence caught up with espionage activity after the NSA." "Russian hackers used anti-virus software developed by Kaspersky and tried to steal intelligence programs." "Ilan GatenioPublished: 11.10.2017, 08:23 AMPlay an articleShareForwardIsrael caught Russian hackers spying after US Photo: ReutersIsrael caught Russian hackers spying on the United StatesPhoto:ReutersIsraeli intelligence uncovered Russian hackers as they spied on the United States and alerted the Americans in real time, the New York Times reported.According to the report, the Russian hackers were caught "hot" while trying to spy on the National Security Council, the NSA, and steal information about intelligence programs.According to the Times, which is based on elements in the US administration that are not identified by name, those who identified in real time the activity of the Russian hackers are Israeli intelligence officers, who have ascertained that the hackers who worked for the Russian government searched the world's computers for code names of American intelligence programs .The Russian hackers reportedly used anti-virus software developed by a Russian company called Kaspersky, which is used by 400 million people worldwide, including various agencies in the United States.In the Times it was claimed that Israeli intelligence agents broke into the Kaspersky company network, discovered the extensive espionage activity Russian hackers and reported it to the Americans.In light of the report, the US decided to remove the Russian company's software from government computers.Kaspersky wrote in response to the newspaper's report that "we had no involvement in the Russian government's hacker activities, and we never helped and will not assist any government in cyberspace efforts in the future." The White House and the US NSA did not respond to the report, and so did the embassies of Israel and Russia in the United States.Eugene Kaspersky, CEO and chairman of Kaspersky Lab, an expert in information security, visited Israel in June and warned against the lack of readiness to improve cybercrime.At the opening of his company's development center in the Jerusalem Technology Park, Kaspersky said that "cyber criminals are constantly increasing their readiness and ability to attack critical infrastructure, industrial control systems connected to the network, and future technologies." Faced with these threats, the company's chief executive says, "organizations and users are not yet prepared for protection at a level of concern.""Access to threat intelligence in real time becomes imperative and we must strive to increase cooperation against cyber criminals," he said. Kaspersky acknowledged that the company cooperates with cyber elements, not only Israel, but only in the field of cyber defense, and not in the attack. To help customers and partners in Israel identify and protect against new threats, Kaspersky Lab has opened the Future Tech Lab in Jerusalem.Earlier in May, FBI agents questioned US Kaspersky employees as part of an investigation into the company's activities, and FBI agents came to the workers' homes in several cities in the United States, though without a search warrant.A short while earlier, US intelligence personnel testified before the Senate Committee that they were checking the use of Kaspersky Lab's defense software by government agencies. Senators have expressed concern that Moscow may use Kaspersky products to attack US computer networks, especially in light of intelligence officials' accusations that Russia has broken into the US Democratic Party's e-mail system to derail the presidential election in 2016. Russia has denied the allegations.Kaspersky Labs confirmed then that FBI agents had "fumbled" with some of its employees in the United States to discuss what the company calls "due diligence" calls."As a private company, Kaspersky Lab has no connections with any government in the world in terms of cyber espionage efforts," Kaspersky said in response, "The company has a history of 20 years in the field of information security for the technological world, always maintaining ethical business practices at the highest level. Because it is not acceptable that the company is unjustly accused without evidence to support these false allegations. "Kaspersky Lab is available to assist all government organizations in any investigation, and the company believes that a closer examination will confirm that these allegations have no basis.