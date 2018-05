Let us look to the Definition of “Apartheid”



“Quote “Any policy or condition of discriminatory segregation or separation “Unquote



When you have never been to Israel, if you depend on opinions you read in newspapers and social media it is understandable that you will think that there is a truth in what you hear and what you see.. “Where there is smoke, there is a fire” …But what about the facts?



That does not sound like “Apartheid” does it?The accusations that Israel is an Apartheid state came and are coming mostly from Arab citizens of Israel that call themselves “Palestinians” But also look at this facts.If you travel around the areas of Gaza or Arab parts of Judea&Samaria ( Anti-israel activists or Left winged people like to call that “West bank”) you see hundreds of huge luxurious houses, and they appear almost all empty. They are not finished with building. Strange, you might think… why are these houses empty? Is it the Israeli government? You will be surprised the real reason of this…. Hamas does not want that the “Palestinians” live in these houses. Why Not you may ask yourself? .. the reason is as simple as it is horrible… the reason is Money. When “Palestinians” start to live in this houses they cannot be considered as refugees anymore and when they are not considered as refugees, they take the risk of losing the billions of western support. So it is simple… they are not allowed to live in these houses… and why they are not finished with building? Because as an Arab you do not have to pay full tax as long the building is not finished. Is this Apartheid? Yes it actually is… it is Apartheid towards Jewish citizens of Israel.Furthermore, in Israel you see Arab judges, You see Arab army officers, you see Parliament members of Arab origine, you see doctors, nurses etc etc all from Arab Origine… this is no Apartheid, this is a good working western democracy.Is there no conflict among people then? Yes in israel you will find the same attitude of people as you might find in other countries, we see friction between Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, You can see discrimination based on color, on sexe or religion, but this is pure individual, not stimulated from government. This is the sin of individual people.