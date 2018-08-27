/ Register

Israel Buys Rockets That Can Reach Anywhere in the Middle East

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by timmy_area51, Aug 27, 2018 at 5:24 PM.

    Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced Monday that Israel is purchasing advanced rockets that he says can reach "anywhere in the Middle East."

    The Defense Ministry signed a deal with Israel Military Industries for the purchase of the rockets, estimated to cost hundreds of millions of shekels. The new rockets have innovative technology that allow them high accuracy, the defense ministry said.

    "We are making the IDF stronger and more sophisticated," Lieberman said.

    This purchase is the first since Lieberman instructed the Israel Defense Forces in February to establish a new force of ground-to-ground missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers.
     
