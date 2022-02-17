Israel buys four Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopters from US Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. is awarded a contract for four Ch-53K for Israel.

According to information published by the U.S. Dod on February 15, 2022, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $372,040,552 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0047).This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of four low-rate initial production, Lot 6, CH-53K Heavy Lift aircraft, as well as associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support for the government of Israel.The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter produced by Sikorsky Aircraft for the United States Marine Corps.The CH-53K is a general redesign with new engines and cockpit layout. The CH-53K uses General Electric T408 (GE38-1B) engines rated at 7,500 shp (5,600 kW) each and able to fly 20 knots (37 km/h; 23 mph) faster than its CH-53E predecessor.It features a new digital glass cockpit with fly-by-wire controls and haptic feedback, HUMS, a new elastomeric hub system, and composite rotor blades to improve "hot and high" performance.