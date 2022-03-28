Israel boosts ties with Arab allies, Palestinians not included

Bunch of useless dictatorships announcing their loyalty to American axis of evil. Nothing to be taken seriously at all.



An important question begs for an answer, why are the Sauds absent there? Sauds are the most important backing force of Zionists in the region and sworn enemy of Iran. For sure, they didn't do it because of the Palestinians whom were called terrorists by the Sauds themselves.



I have only One answer to this, This only goes to show the importance of this Saudi lackey of Americans, they are the only ones who can affect the minds of Muslims in favor of American axis of evil in this region. A big Truth lies in this question.