What's new

Israel - Birth of an Apartheid State

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,986
25
23,569
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

On May 14, 1948, the State of Israel announced its independence. For many, this was a long-time dream come true: "Eretz Israel" - a home for all Jewish people and for survivors of the Holocaust. Palestinians call this period the "catastrophe.”

The State of Israel was founded 75 years ago. The effects can still be felt today in the ongoing Middle East conflict. What are the historical roots of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? This documentary sheds light on the decisive years from 1897 to 1948. Israeli and Palestinian historians and experts share their reflections and contextualize the global political events of those years.

The pivotal turning point came in November 1947 with the United Nations' plan to partition British Mandatory Palestine. For some, it was a dream turned reality - an independent state offering Jews protection, refuge, and a homeland. For others, it marked the beginning of a "catastrophe,” what Palestinians call the "Nakba,” defined by the loss of homeland, displacement, and uncertainty. More than 75 years after the historic UN vote, the conflict between Israel and the now-occupied Palestinian territories continues. It is a source of unresolved tension in the region with reverberations in and beyond the Middle East.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
15,338
-9
17,047
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dirty play by the British Zions and a disaster for the Palestinians. Apartheid is a disaster for the Jews as it will lead to their demise. Just look at history all injustices are undone.
 
M

Mohsin A

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2012
860
-8
2,228
The group responsible for the creation of Israel are the modern day pahroah. They'll meet a similar end by which time it'll be too late to repent.
Funny how when the preserved body of the Pharoah was found as stated in the Quran, Zionism was founded soon after.

 
Sineva

Sineva

SENIOR MEMBER
May 24, 2018
3,950
-2
9,652
Country
Australia
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
It is truly bizarre beyond belief,even insane perhaps,that at a time when the european colonial empires were about to be [voluntarily or involuntarily] dismantled and that most people could see that colonialism was no longer seen as acceptable,and indeed would no longer be tolerated by many of the indigenous peoples forced to live under it,that you had the establishment of a european zionist colony in the heart of palestine.
And if that wasnt insane enough,the west continues to virtually unconditionally support this zionist colony right up to the present day,no matter what the cost to the wests own reputation internationally.It would be as tho the west had continued to support apartheid south africa right up to the present day,while all the while of course mouthing the vilest of hypocritical platitudes about "equality" and the "evils of racism".
One honestly has to ask why?
 
TopGun786

TopGun786

FULL MEMBER
Jun 14, 2019
857
-4
1,212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
khansaheeb said:
What chamber did you escape from?
Click to expand...
3.jpg

He (Benny) belongs to this family. And he is very proud of it. It is his history, present and future.....Until the day comes he and his family will be running to hide behind trees, stones and buildings. :enjoy:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dexter
An endless war: Iran, Israel and the United States
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
lydian fall
Hamas, Islamic Jihad vow to continue resistance on anniversary of Deir Yassin massacre
Replies
0
Views
264
lydian fall
lydian fall
beijingwalker
Israel complains about growing Chinese role in Middle East at Washington's expense
Replies
7
Views
565
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Al_Muhannad
Israel’s One-State Reality | It’s Time to Give Up on the Two-State Solution
Replies
2
Views
282
SaadH
S
dexter
The workings of Mossad
Replies
13
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom