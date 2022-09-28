Israel begins drilling in Karish gas field despite Hezbollah warning

lastofthepatriots said: hezbollah is about to clap these fools. Click to expand...

Let's see, Hezbollah didn't necessarily claim the Karish gas field but it wanted Israel to hold off from drilling in the gas field until there is a written agreement between Lebanon and Israel over whom has rights to over which gas fields. I believe Lebanon is claiming the Qana gas field and some swaps in areas near Karish.Israel is drilling before the negotiations have ended. It's possible Hezbollah causes disturbances to drilling activity until agreement is reached.