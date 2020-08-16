Israel bans PA governor of Jerusalem from entering West Bank for six months

Israel bans governor of Jerusalem from entering West Bank for six months JERUSALEM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 (WAFA) – Israeli authorities banned today evening the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Jerusalem governor, Adnan Ghaith, from entering the West Bank for a period of six months. The governor was summoned earlier today for interrogation at al-Maskobiyya interrogation center, in Jerusalem. Ghaith was banned four times from entering the West Bank, the last of which would have ended on the twentieth of this month. He has been arrested 17 times since he was named by the PA as governor of occupied Jerusalem two years ago. Israel exerts all efforts, including detentions, expulsions, closure of institutions, ban on activities, to prevent any Palestinian activity in the occupied city that would undermine its illegal control over East Jerusalem, occupied since June 1967, and which the Palestinians insist is going to be the capital of their future state. http://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/118891