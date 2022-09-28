What's new

Israel approves the sale to UAE of Spyder air defense missile systems

According to information published by "The Jerusalem Post" on September 23, 2022, Israel has given the green light for the sale of the Spyder air defense missile system to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Rafael Spyder air defense missile system (Picture source Army Recognition)

Citing information published by the International press agency Reuters, in the middle of the summer, Israel approved a request from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to acquire the Israeli-made Spyder air defense missile system developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in collaboration with the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The Spyder is a family of short-to-long-range mobile air defense systems which is designed to counter aerial threats such as fighter aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Systems), and stand-off weapons.

The Spyder-SR (Short-Range) and Spyder-ER (Extended-range) us the most advanced combat-proven air-to-air missiles including the Python 5 fitted with dual-band imaging Infrared (IIr) and CCD Seeker, the I-Derby equipped with active radar seeker, and the I-Derby ER with a 2-pulse rocket motor for longer ranges.

The Spyder-MR (Medium Range) and Spyder-LR (Long-Range) use the same missiles as the Spyder-SR/ER, plus an additional booster assembly. All these missiles can also be used for air-to-air missions.

A Spyder-SR battery includes the command post, four launcher vehicles, and transport and ammunition supply vehicles. The launcher vehicle is able to carry up to four Derby and Phyton-5 anti-aircraft missiles in various configurations. the missile of the Spyder-SR has a firing range from 1 to 15 km.

The command post vehicle of the Spyder-SR battery is equipped with a three-axis Elta EL/M-2106NG ATAR 3D detection radar able to detect and track up to 60 aerial targets at a range of up to 60 km.

The Spyder-SR and Spyder-Er have a 360° slant launching that provides low-level quick-reaction, Lock-On-Before Launch (LOBL) and Lock-On-after (LOAL) capabilities.

A Spyder-MR battery includes the command post, MF-STAR detection radar, six launcher vehicles, and transport and ammunition supply vehicles. The Spyder-ER missile has a firing range from 1 to 50 km.

The MF-STAR radar developed by the Elta division of IAI allows to detect and track up to 60 targets at a range of up to 100 km.

The Spyder-MR and Spyder-LR offer medium and long-range target interceptions through a near vertical launch. Both systems enable 3650° launch within seconds after the target is declared hostile, and provide all-weather, multi-launch, netcentric capabilities.

