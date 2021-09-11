What's new

Israel announces War with Iran?

Recently i have seen some news poppin up regarding Israel's war with Iran and some news channels were even reporting that it is going to happen.
I have lost that article, but please correct me regarding this. Might help some people with the same question.
Please notify me if theres another thread regarding this, Thanks.
 
What you heard recently is what I have been hearing for last 2 decades of my habit of keeping up with the news/current affairs.
 
They will not fight with each other, both are brothers doing harm to ummah in a different ways.
 
Israel have no balls of coming all the way to Iran without the help of their stooges. Fighting arabs in your own backyard is something else as compare to fight all across the middle east.
 
