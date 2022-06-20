What's new

Israel announces regional air defense network with Middle East partners, US

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,240
-9
1,412
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
More



Search for:

FEATURED:​

Defense Budget Coverage »EW & Sensors »Australia »

Israel announces regional air defense network with Middle East partners, US

“This program is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries,” Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz said.​

By ARIE EGOZIon June 20, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Israel Continues Gaza Attacks Amid Escalating Violence

Rockets launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip and response from the Israeli missile defense system known as the Iron Dome leave streaks through the sky on May 14, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)
TEL AVIV: Israel has announced that it has joined with several other countries in the Middle East to form a new US-led joint air defense network, known as the Middle East Air Defense Alliance (MEAD).
The announcement, made by Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz in a Monday speech, means that Israel will tie its air defense capabilities in with regional players who for years have served the role of antagonists. However, Israel officially declined to comment on what nations may be involved, and details about the new setup are scant at best. A request for comment from the White House was not immediately returned.
According to Gantz, the MEAD will help the countries in the region to better protect themselves from Iran’s attempts to attack the region’s countries using rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs.


See how we're Defining Possible with the Webb Telescope.
“This program is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries,” Gantz said.
An Israeli defense source told Breaking Defense that MEAD is based on the already-operational coalition against Iranian armed UAV’s. That coalition appears to have played a role in last year’s shootdown of Iranian UAVs by a pair of Israeli F-35s, which according to defense sources used real-time intelligence and data collected outside of Israel.

“Now it is clear that more than one country participated in the interception of the two Iranian UAV’s,” the defense source said.
Among nations to keep an eye on as potentially participating in the MEAD would be Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Notably, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have had preliminary discussions about purchasing Israeli-made air defense systems, as Breaking Defense has previously reported.
Gantz speech at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee focused, unsurprisingly, on Iran, ahead of US President Joe Biden’s upcoming travels to the region.
AeroVironment spotlight featured image

AIR WARFARE, LAND WARFARE, SPONSORED

Multi-domain operations need the “right” solutions. Here are a few.

Download free Special Feature here.
From BREAKING DEFENSE
“This alliance has already thwarted Iranian attempts to threaten Israel and other countries in the region. President Biden’s visit [to the region] will support this process. In face of Iran’s threat to carry out an attack [on Israeli citizens in Turkey], I have directed the defense establishment to prepare a powerful response. We have a variety of options at our disposal, and we will respond to any harm directed at the citizens of Israeli, at the time and place of our choosing.”
He added that in recent months, Israel has witnessed two significant achievements bringing the international community together to face the Iranian threat: “The first achievement is in keeping the IRGC on the ‘FTO’ list of terror organizations. The second is the IAEA’s condemnation of Iran regarding its noncompliance with investigations and inspections.”
breakingdefense.com

Israel announces regional air defense network with Middle East partners, US - Breaking Defense

“This program is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries,” Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz said.
breakingdefense.com breakingdefense.com
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
38,089
481
84,622
Country
United States
Location
United States
I could be horribly wrong but is it possible that the Arab nations and Israel are more and more starting to see the middle east as a new “Europe” realizing that futures cannot lie in just polar camps with the USA , Europe or Russia but as a combined economic zone?

Possibly the inklings of a future expanded GCC with Israel?
 
D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,240
-9
1,412
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
SQ8 said:
I could be horribly wrong but is it possible that the Arab nations and Israel are more and more starting to see the middle east as a new “Europe” realizing that futures cannot lie in just polar camps with the USA , Europe or Russia but as a combined economic zone?

Possibly the inklings of a future expanded GCC with Israel?
Click to expand...
no way
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
38,089
481
84,622
Country
United States
Location
United States
dani191 said:
no way
Click to expand...
Economic cooperation is underway
Military cooperation is underway
What is left is people to people contact and tourism.

That off course all depends on an amicable solution to Palestinian lands.

But the advantages to Israel beyond security are immense
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
IAI agrees $500m missile defense systems deal with Morocco
Replies
1
Views
318
Bilal9
Bilal9
R2D2
Israel, Cyprus kick off joint military exercise
Replies
12
Views
327
Foinikas
Foinikas
D
Israel tests innovative, high-powered laser defense system
Replies
2
Views
208
dani191
D
The SC
Bahrain, Israel Sign Security Cooperation Agreement
Replies
11
Views
483
Trench Broom
T
BHAN85
US to refuel Israeli warplanes during massive drill simulating Iran attack
Replies
4
Views
397
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom